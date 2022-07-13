Leadership Akron selects new Signature Program members

DOWNTOWN AKRON — Akron City Council members reflected on the June 27 shooting death of Jayland Walker during the July 11 Council meeting. According to Akron Police Department (APD) officials, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at Thayer and East Tallmadge avenues at approximately 12:30 a.m. Walker refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated onto state Route 8. One officer reported a firearm was discharged from Walker’s vehicle, it slowed at the intersection of East Wilbeth Road and Clairmont Street and Walker jumped from the car and fled on foot. Officers then chased him into a parking lot, where police reported “actions by the suspect caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them,” and shot Walker. They administered first aid until EMS arrived, when Walker was pronounced dead.

