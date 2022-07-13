ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Leadership Akron selects new Signature Program members

By Staff Writer
Akron Leader Publications
 2 days ago

AKRON — Leadership Akron has announced the 40 new members of the its 2022-23 Signature Program. The Signature Program is a 10-month immersive program in which participants develop a working knowledge of Greater Akron across sectors and learn to appreciate the diverse perspectives of their classmates. New class...

www.akron.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Akron Leader Publications

Burton D. Morgan Foundation awards entrepreneurial grants

NORTHEAST OHIO — The Burton D. Morgan Foundation approved support for area projects of the Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) Build Back Better Regional Challenge that aims to develop and strengthen regional industry clusters across the country, while embracing economic equity, creating good-paying jobs and enhancing U.S. competitiveness globally.
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Purposeful Leadership participants graduate

AKRON — The spring Purposeful Leadership Program graduates, shown above, are: Jeannette Andreski, director of guest services, Akron Zoo; Danielle Curry- Bentley, director of outreach and parent education, Early Child Resource Center; Bethany Hudson, director of curriculum, Field Local Schools; April Jefferson, senior communications representative, FirstEnergy; Thomas Kern, eCommerce manager, Contitech; Debbie Kiley, director, Medina County Job & Family Services; Jeff O’Brien, executive director, First Tee—Greater Akron; Denia Martin, director of operations, Peter James Development & Independent Living; Loretta McKinley, director of human resources, Kyocera SGS Precision Tools; Mary Meadows, director of curriculum and instruction, Springfield Local School District; Stephanie Sczpanski, vice president, Southeast Operations, Leppo Rents; and Greg Skinner, director of new business development, United Way of Summit & Medina. The Heart to Heart Leadership program, offered in spring and fall, includes one-on-one coaching and consulting on various leadership-related topics over six days with small and large group dialogue, case studies, learning labs and more. For more details, visit www.htohleadership.org.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Government
Akron Leader Publications

Falls to become a ‘Power a Clean Future Ohio’ city

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Cuyahoga Falls City Council voted July 11 to make the city a “Power a Clean Future Ohio (PCFO)” community. PCFO Deputy Director Cassandra Clevenger spoke to Council members during the July 5 committees meetings to explain PCFO is a diverse coalition that works with cities and local governments across Ohio to build a clean future for participating communities. According to the RCFO website, over 30 cities in Ohio are in the coalition, including Northeast Ohio cities Cleveland, Lakewood, Shaker Heights and Euclid, Canton and Youngstown.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Council reflects on death of Jayland Walker

DOWNTOWN AKRON — Akron City Council members reflected on the June 27 shooting death of Jayland Walker during the July 11 Council meeting. According to Akron Police Department (APD) officials, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at Thayer and East Tallmadge avenues at approximately 12:30 a.m. Walker refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated onto state Route 8. One officer reported a firearm was discharged from Walker’s vehicle, it slowed at the intersection of East Wilbeth Road and Clairmont Street and Walker jumped from the car and fled on foot. Officers then chased him into a parking lot, where police reported “actions by the suspect caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them,” and shot Walker. They administered first aid until EMS arrived, when Walker was pronounced dead.
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

West Side News & Notes

OHIO — Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) officials announced that beginning July 16, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255 will transition to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Officials stated this line offers Ohioans who are experiencing a mental health or addiction crisis and their...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Signature Program#Summa Health#Evolve Marketing#Pnc Bank#Coleman Health Services#Akron Municipal Court#Artsparks#Stark State College#The University Of Akron#Akron Police Department#Summit County Land Bank#Executive S Office#The Goodyear Tire#Rubber Co#Energy Harbor Corp#Bridgestone Americas#Ideastream Public Media#Direction Home#Doolittle Burroughs Llc#Huntington Bank
Cleveland.com

Goiters, Akron schoolkids and a winning public health campaign: Jean Wendland Porter

CLEVELAND -- Why don’t we see goiters in Northeast Ohio anymore? Goiters were prevalent in the Midwest for most of American history. A goiter is a visible swelling of her thyroid. When I was growing up on the West Side of Cleveland, the mother of some school friends had a lump on her throat the size of an orange. But goiters have all but disappeared in the United States. Why?
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bomb threat rumors circulate as Akron readies for Jayland Walker funeral at Akron Civic Theatre

AKRON, Ohio — The city will not hold its daily briefing Wednesday, to observe Jayland Walker’s funeral, a city spokesperson said during the Tuesday briefing. Akron will observe a city-wide Day of Mourning Wednesday for the public funeral, which will take place at 1 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre downtown, following a public viewing at 10 a.m., the Walker family announced Monday.
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Soap Box Derby volunteers to be honored

SOUTH AKRON — When the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship returns to Derby Downs July 23, several new and long-time volunteers will be honored as part of the festivities. Vickie Beck, Bill Behan and Michael Rushing will be inducted into the Soap Box Derby Hall of Fame...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wyso.org

Family says Akron is vilifying Jayland Walker. Horrigan apologizes

The family of Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by Akron Police late last month, and their legal team are criticizing the city’s response to the shooting and subsequent protests. At a press conference in Akron Monday, attorney Bobby DiCello said the city has...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Rabbi Weiss’ bond amended, GPS monitoring removed

Rabbi Stephen Weiss’ bond was amended July 14, over the state’s objections, to end GPS monitoring previously required as a condition of his bond, according to court records. The bond was amended during a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas pretrial at the request of Weiss’ attorney, Michael...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
akronjewishnews.com

Stewart’s Caring Place aims to fill gaps in cancer care

When Mimi Surloff’s husband, Dr. Stewart Surloff, died in December 2021 due to lung cancer, she set out to fill gaps in support resources in her community. Her answer was Stewart’s Caring Place, which opened in October 2004 in Akron. By January 2021, the center moved from its...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy