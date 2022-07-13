Burton D. Morgan Foundation awards entrepreneurial grants

Sales Tax Holiday Tax Alert Ohio will have a sales tax holiday from Friday, August 5, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax: An item of clothing priced at $75 or less; An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less; and An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less. Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

