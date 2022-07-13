ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Burton D. Morgan Foundation awards entrepreneurial grants

By Staff Writer
Akron Leader Publications
 2 days ago

NORTHEAST OHIO — The Burton D. Morgan Foundation approved support for area projects of the Economic Development Administration's (EDA) Build Back Better Regional Challenge that aims to develop and strengthen regional industry clusters across the country, while embracing economic equity, creating good-paying jobs and enhancing U.S. competitiveness...

Akron Leader Publications

Purposeful Leadership participants graduate

AKRON — The spring Purposeful Leadership Program graduates, shown above, are: Jeannette Andreski, director of guest services, Akron Zoo; Danielle Curry- Bentley, director of outreach and parent education, Early Child Resource Center; Bethany Hudson, director of curriculum, Field Local Schools; April Jefferson, senior communications representative, FirstEnergy; Thomas Kern, eCommerce manager, Contitech; Debbie Kiley, director, Medina County Job & Family Services; Jeff O’Brien, executive director, First Tee—Greater Akron; Denia Martin, director of operations, Peter James Development & Independent Living; Loretta McKinley, director of human resources, Kyocera SGS Precision Tools; Mary Meadows, director of curriculum and instruction, Springfield Local School District; Stephanie Sczpanski, vice president, Southeast Operations, Leppo Rents; and Greg Skinner, director of new business development, United Way of Summit & Medina. The Heart to Heart Leadership program, offered in spring and fall, includes one-on-one coaching and consulting on various leadership-related topics over six days with small and large group dialogue, case studies, learning labs and more. For more details, visit www.htohleadership.org.
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Falls to become a 'Power a Clean Future Ohio' city

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Cuyahoga Falls City Council voted July 11 to make the city a “Power a Clean Future Ohio (PCFO)” community. PCFO Deputy Director Cassandra Clevenger spoke to Council members during the July 5 committees meetings to explain PCFO is a diverse coalition that works with cities and local governments across Ohio to build a clean future for participating communities. According to the RCFO website, over 30 cities in Ohio are in the coalition, including Northeast Ohio cities Cleveland, Lakewood, Shaker Heights and Euclid, Canton and Youngstown.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Akron Leader Publications

West Side News & Notes

OHIO — Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) officials announced that beginning July 16, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-8255 will transition to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Officials stated this line offers Ohioans who are experiencing a mental health or addiction crisis and their...
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Fairlawn City Women's Club elects officers

FAIRLAWN — During a June luncheon event, the Fairlawn City Women’s Club elected the following officers: Debbie Cowart, as president; Susie Welker, first vice president; Emily Beck, second vice president; Sieglinde Hays, third vice president; Linda Stalder, secretary; and Mono Reuscher, treasurer. The club is in summer recess and will next meet Sept. 2 at 9:30 a.m. at the Fairlawn Kiwanis Community Center, at 3486 S. Smith Road. The club raises funds to provide scholarships to Copley High School seniors, support various local organizations and help local needy families at Christmas.
FAIRLAWN, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Bath Township regulates transient vendors, expands I-77 patrol

BATH — Transient vendors who solicit door-to-door will now be regulated in Bath following the Board of Trustees passage of legislation July 11. The legislation defines transient vendors as “any person who opens a temporary place of business for the sale of goods, or who, on the streets or while traveling about the township, sells, or offers for sale, goods, or solicits orders for future delivery of goods…or attempts to arrange an appointment for a future estimate or sales call.”
BATH TOWNSHIP, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Norton adopts development moratorium

NORTON — Norton City Council approved a six-month moratorium on accepting or enacting applications related to Mixed-Use Districts July 11. The ordinance initially was introduced with a moratorium of two years, but it was amended during the Committee of the Whole meeting to reduce the time period. The ordinance also asks the Planning Commission to study and provide recommendations to Council on the future of Chapter 1287, which covers Mixed-Use Districts.
NORTON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Soap Box Derby volunteers to be honored

SOUTH AKRON — When the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship returns to Derby Downs July 23, several new and long-time volunteers will be honored as part of the festivities. Vickie Beck, Bill Behan and Michael Rushing will be inducted into the Soap Box Derby Hall of Fame...
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

ODOT District 4 (Medina County) weekly construction update

MEDINA COUNTY (Thursday, July 14, 2022) – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Medina County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 42/224 resurfacing – U.S. 42/224, from SR 421 to Leroy Road, will have single lane closures for a resurfacing project...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Norton Schools board OKs text books

NORTON — The Norton City Schools Board of Education welcomed new Superintendent Bryan Farson in his first official meeting July 11. Farson was selected as the new superintendent of Norton Schools to replace Dana Addis, who served in the role for five years. He has signed a three-year contract, effective Aug. 1 through July 31, 2025.
NORTON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Heinz Poll Dance Festival returns

GREATER AKRON — The Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival, set for July 29-30, Aug. 5-6 and Aug. 12-13, will present free dance performances and learning opportunities in area parks. The Festival will include performances by internationally acclaimed dance company Pilobolus and Northeast Ohio dance companies Verb Ballets and GroundWorks...
AKRON, OH

