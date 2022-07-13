9 Prime Day running deals to help you cross the finish line faster

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Michael L Hicks
The positive of running, compared to other sports, is that you don't really "need" much equipment beyond some good athletic wear, a supportive pair of shoes, and a strong mind to stay on pace. But that doesn't mean there aren't other tools that'll make your daily runs more enjoyable, and Prime Day has plenty of running deals that, as a runner, I truly believe you'll find useful.

I won't waste your time with any more preamble, or with too many expensive deals that you probably don't need. These are the devices and products I myself am tempted to buy for my running needs.

Don't run away from these solid Prime Day running deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NOCF7_0gehS9ne00

Under Armour Low Cut Socks: $24 $16.80 at Amazon
It's a truth universally acknowledged that a runner in possession of dozens of socks must be in want of even more socks. You undoubtedly need more cushioned athletic socks, so here are a dozen more for 30% off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Opws0_0gehS9ne00

TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller: $37 $29.60 at Amazon
A foam roller is a must for serious runners, both for stretching and preparing muscles before a run and working out the stress and pain you feel after a run. This is a personal favorite of mine, and it's decently discounted at 20% off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41sWaH_0gehS9ne00

Under Armour Women's Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts: $25 $17.50 at Amazon (or)
Men's Raid 2.0 Workout Gym Shorts: $30 $17 at Amazon
Most mainstream athletic shorts brands are pretty comfortable for casual runs. Aside from offering a good Prime Day price and being the brand my hero Steph Curry reps, I'd recommend this deal simply because there are a ton of color options available at the same deal price. If you have a bunch of boring black shorts in your drawer like me, you'll see this is a chance to spice things up a bit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ij08r_0gehS9ne00

Adidas Men's Run It Shorts: $30 $17 at Amazon (or)
Adidas Women's Pacer 3-Stripes Shorts: $25 $13 at Amazon
If you're like my dad and prefer shorts that let your legs breathe and your farmer's tan shine, these Adidas shorts give you the high-thighed fit you'll prefer, and they're pretty darn affordable at this price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18NxHZ_0gehS9ne00

Honey Stinger Energy Chews 12-pack: $32 $17.25 at Amazon (with coupon)
Yep, those yummy chewable bursts of energy you always see at running expos are available directly from Amazon. This isn't technically a Prime deal but it's nearly half off right now for a 12-pack, enough goodies to power you through several of your next long training runs and races.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxdRk_0gehS9ne00

Shokz OpenRun | $130 $90 at Amazon
Rebranded and refreshed from the AfterShokz Aeropex — our favorite bone conduction headphones — the OpenRun headphones cost the same and largely have the same specs but add faster Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and Quick Charge capabilities. They provide fantastic sound while keeping your ears open, a must for races where you have to stay aware of your surroundings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EGJTT_0gehS9ne00

Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless | $150 $100 at Amazon
IPX7 waterproofing, 6-hour battery life, and reliable 6mm drivers make these Jaybird buds a respectable choice for audio quality and the primary choice for buds that can handle whatever sweat you throw at them. They're bulky in your ears, but that gives the bass more room to shine. It's why we chose them as the best workout earbuds across all brands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dbMk_0gehS9ne00

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: $350 $240 at Amazon
My new favorite running watch is the Forerunner 255 Music, but that's brand new and $400. Garmin watches rarely go on sale, so even though the 245 Music is still pretty pricey, it'll save you $160 compared to the newer model and still give you the running essentials like heart rate, blood oxygen, training effect, recovery time, intensity minutes, and Body Battery. Otherwise, check out the other Prime Day Garmin deals if you want more options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y3CzT_0gehS9ne00

HYDRO CELL Stainless Steel Water Bottle: $24 $19 at Amazon
These popular water bottles will keep your fluids nice and cool for hydrating after a race or for taking with you on a long cross-training hike or bike ride. They come in a ton of colors and sizes from 14oz to 64oz and come with multiple lid options.

For more deals, check our Prime Day liveblog for the latest info or our round-up of the best Prime Day Fitbit deals for affordable fitness tracking hardware!

