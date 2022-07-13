ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

2022 Big 12 Media Days schedule, takeaways: Officials push unified front, Mike Gundy candid about expansion

By Shehan Jeyarajah
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Big 12 season got underway on Wednesday as Media Days began its first of two days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Leading off the festivities was incoming conference commissioner Brett Yormark, whose background in branding and marketing at Jay-Z's Roc Nation helped paint a picture for his vision of...

The Spun

Big 12 Football Coach Disagrees With Mike Gundy's Claim

Earlier this week, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy suggested that it doesn't matter what conference a team is in terms of recruiting. “Recruiting for us hasn’t really changed a lot," Gundy said. "It’s interesting with young people now, I’m not sure — you might be able to take a poll of the top 250, 300 recruits in the country and ask them if they know — for example, you could throw out what conference is Purdue in or what conference is Wake Forest in, and I would say there’s about a 50 percent chance they might not know what the conference is."
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Big 12 Media Days 2022: Oklahoma's Brent Venables talks Bedlam's uncertain future; 'It's important'

ARLINGTON, Texas — The future of the Bedlam Series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is jeopardy as the Sooners prepare to leave for the SEC no later than 2025. The two in-state foes first played more than a century ago and have shared a conference for decades, but Oklahoma's move out of the Big 12 could very well prompt the series to go dormant in the near future.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Mike Gundy's Statement

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy didn't hold back his true feelings about conference realignment this Wednesday. During a press conference for Big 12 media days, Gundy addressed the future of the Bedlam rivalry. With Oklahoma set to join the SEC in 2025, it's possible that the Bedlam Series is...
STILLWATER, OK
Sports Illustrated

The Big 12’s New Commissioner Knows the Score

ARLINGTON, Texas — Some respect, please, for new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark. He skipped the fake platitudes and went quickly to the real point at his introductory press conference here Wednesday. “The Big 12 is open for business,” Yormark said, kicking off the conference’s football media days gathering...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Big 12 Media Days 2022: Steve Sarkisian updates 'great' Texas QB battle between Quinn Ewers, Hudson Card

The Texas Longhorns enter a rather crucial season at the most important spot on the field. Head coach Steve Sarkisian is tasked with naming his starting quarterback for the coming season between Hudson Card, who has been in the program for two seasons now, or former No. 1 prospect Quinn Ewers. At Big 12 Media Days this week, Sarkisian previewed where the competition stands.
AUSTIN, TX
