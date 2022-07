MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two local business owners are no longer just serving the community through the airwaves of their radio station at 107.9, they're going beyond that. Vetise Rozier and Bishop Don Scott are no strangers to serving the community and now they are expanding their vision to serve more by opening a Glory House and Harriet Underwood was just one of the many served today and she says this gesture of love means the world to her.

MACON, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO