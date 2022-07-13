ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Kalvin Phillips recovers from illness to join Jack Grealish and co in Man City training as squad pay tribute to Sterling

By Gary Stonehouse
 2 days ago

KALVIN PHILLIPS has recovered from illness to join his new Manchester City team-mates in training while the rest of the squad said farewell to Raheem Sterling.

The Cityzens completed the signing of England international Phillips in a £45million deal last week.

Kalvin Phillips was all-smiles as he enjoyed training with Man City for the first time Credit: Getty
The midfielder arrived at the Etihad from Leeds United last week but missed his unveiling due to illness Credit: Getty
The England star and his team-mates are preparing to head to America Credit: Getty
Jack Grealish could not keep the smile off his face either at training Credit: Getty

He became Pep Guardiola’s third signing of the summer – following Erling Haaland and German keeper Stefan Ortega.

Argentine forward Julian Alvarez – who they signed in February but loaned back to River Plate – has also now linked up with the Premier League champions.

Phillips, 26, was forced to miss his official transfer unveiling on Sunday due to illness.

However, he was all smiles along with fellow Three Lions star Jack Grealish as Pep Guardiola’s side continued to prepare for their upcoming pre-season tour of the USA.

City will face Mexican side Club America and German champions Bayern Munich next week in Houston, Texas and Green Bay, Wisconsin respectively.

However, one man who will not be with them is Sterling - although he will be in the States.

The 27-year-old has penned a five-year contract, with the option for a further year, with Chelsea after joining in a £50m move from the Etihad.

He penned an emotional goodbye to the club and its supporters after the transfer was announced.

The star won the Premier League title four times, five Carabao Cups and an FA Cup during his seven years at the Etihad.

And after so much success, his former team-mates were quick to pay tribute to him following his departure to LA to link-up with the Blues on their own respective pre-season tour.

Kevin De Bruyne tweeted: “We came 7 years ago together to this club to win trophies together and play good football and we achieved that. Was a pleasure to play with you. Wishing you all the best in future bro @sterling7.”

Phil Foden also wished him “Good luck” as did Grealish on Instagram.

While Kyle Walker said: “Always sad to see a team mate leave. Not just a team mate but a friend. We shared many great times. I wish you all the best at your new club. Good luck my bro @sterling7.”

Pep Guardiola said goodbye to one of his longest-serving players Credit: Getty
Raheem Sterling has left the Cityzens to join Chelsea Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

BBC

Cedric Kipre: Cardiff City sign West Bromwich Albion defender on loan

Cardiff City have signed West Bromwich Albion defender Cedric Kipre on a season-long loan. Kipre, 25, has been allowed to leave the Hawthorns having made 20 appearances since joining Albion from Wigan Athletic in September 2020. The centre-back had been a regular for the Latics, having previously played for Motherwell...
PREMIER LEAGUE
