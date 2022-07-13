ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

'Read the polls, Jack': Biden snarls at reporter when pressed about tumbling support

By Ryan King, Breaking News Reporter
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago
President Joe Biden was walking across the White House lawn Tuesday following remarks at the White House Congressional Picnic when a reporter asked about polling.

The journalist pressed him about polling that showcased crumbling support among Democrats for a second Biden stint at the White House.

“They want me to run,” Biden replied to the reporter. “Read the poll. Read the polls, Jack. You guys are all the same. That poll showed that 92% of Democrats, if I ran, would vote for me.”

“A majority of Democrats say they don’t want you to run again in 2024,” another reporter said.

"But 92% said if I did, they’d vote for me,” Biden said.

The 92% figure Biden referenced appears to come from a poll that found 92% of Democrats would back him in a hypothetical second showdown with former President Donald Trump in the general election, Fox News reported. Polling has also indicated a plurality of voters do not want a second Trump stint at the White House either.

Eighteen percent of voters want him to pursue reelection, a recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll found. Among Democrats, a mere 35% want him to throw his hat in the ring again, below the 41% who would prefer someone new, according to the poll. The poll surveyed 1,672 people between July 8 and 11 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

The White House has been adamant that the president plans to pursue reelection in 2024. If he declined a reelection bid, he would be the first sitting president since President Lyndon Johnson to do so. The White House also similarly shrugged off dismal polling. The president's average approval is sitting at 38.5%, according to the RealClearPolitics polling aggregate.

Biden has been dogged by a torrent of lackluster polling as his administration deals with a host of problems such as stubborn gas prices, inflation, and fallout from the overturn of precedents first set in Roe v. Wade.

Whispers of doubts among Democrats about Biden have grown louder over recent weeks, while a number of Democrats such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom have begun generating 2024 buzz. Some Democrats, such as former President Barack Obama's chief political strategist, David Axelrod, have expressed apprehension about Biden's age. At 79, he is the oldest president in United States history and would be 82 years old at the start of a second term.

Comments / 46

James Trumper
2d ago

Considering Biden's record thus far, as well as reports of him losing both Hispanic and Black voters, the notion that that many Democrats would be voting for him is dubious at best. I'd say that there's probably a very good chance, that if Biden did run again, that many Democratic Voters would probably just sit the election out, and feel better about themselves by just letting "the cards fall where they may".

Reply
24
Hatrick
2d ago

After the democrats were decimated in the midterms Joe Biden will be removed from office by his own party for "medical reasons"!🤔🤭

Reply(4)
19
William Smith
2d ago

Another trait of Alzheimer's and Dementia, easily frustrated turning to anger.

Reply(5)
31
#Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Fox News#Yahoo News
