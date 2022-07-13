ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

DCPS approves policy allowing students to protest during school hours with principal permission

By Gretchen Kernbach, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r83Co_0gehQbJ300

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools students are now free to protest on school grounds; that is, if they get written confirmation from their school principal beforehand.

The new policy is in response to recent walkouts at several local schools over the past couple of years.

Most involved walking out of the classroom during school hours, protesting a range of political and social issues.

On Monday, DCPS approved a new policy allowing such demonstrations to continue, just in a more organized and supervised manner.

“Parents should actually feel better about what we have now than what we had before because it provides more guidance,” DCPS board chairman Darryl Willie said.

DCPS makes it clear in the policy students are protected under the Constitution to assemble peacefully and publicly, or privately, to express their opinions.

Now, students who want to host a demonstration must get consent from the principal at least two days prior.

The principal can also set time, place, manner and duration restrictions.

“Hopefully what we see now is we actually will be able to know when these are going to happen to see where they fit in the day to make sure we can have a successful academic day at the same time,” Willie said.

The new policy frustrates some who fear protests may get out of hand.

“History repeats itself. We’re looking at a situation where we have seen what happens when people are very heated about a topic and they go out and they protest about it,” Harriet Vasquez said.

Students are prohibited from interfering with school operations or disturbing others during their protests. The policy says any students who do so will be disciplined.

Willie said principals are responsible for implementing this policy. There is no set time during the school day protests can occur; it will be on a case-by-case basis.

Comments / 1

