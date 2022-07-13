ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Life coach warns any addiction problem is a mental health problem

By Wendy Ryan
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0evhdx_0gehQaQK00

Alcohol abuse and alcoholism kill over three million people each year and drug overdose deaths are up 30%. But one addiction expert said it's not a drug or alcohol problem, it's a mental health problem and all addictions need to be addressed that way.

"People have not realized how much they're drinking, how much they're taking Xanax, how much they're abusing opioids, how much Ambien they're taking to sleep," explained Adam Jablin, who's a life coach and an addiction expert.

And Jablin said addiction can come in many different forms.

"You can go gambling. You can go shopping. You can go eating. You can go over-exercising, and on and on. It all is a symptom. It's a symptom of mental health," he said.

Jablin warned that you have to identify your problematic behavior first, before you can start dealing with the mental health aspect of what's causing it. Otherwise, you'll keep abusing whatever it is that's keeping you numb.

"You're abusing a behavior to the point that all of a sudden you lose control of that behavior, that behavior's controlling you. That's an addiction. So just have the courage to talk about this with somebody,'' he suggested.

And once you begin your recovery process, Jablin said you need to find ways to lift your spirit.

''Well, you can pray. You can meditate. You can journal and see what is going on in the mind. You can exercise, hydrate, do a random act of kindness every day,'' he said.

And if you're struggling in your life right now, Jablin recommends listening to that message because it's most certainly a sign.

''There's a reason that you're stuck. There's a reason that you feel hopeless. There's a reason you feel helpless. And sometimes we all just need that little bit of help to find the way out. And then your life starts,'' he added.

If you or someone close to you needs help with a substance use disorder, talk to your doctor or call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Comments / 5

Related
Psych Centra

What Are the Signs of OCD in Toddlers?

Young children often rely on rituals — but when those rituals are upsetting instead of comforting, it could be a sign of childhood OCD. If you have a toddler or preschooler, you likely depend on a few rituals to get through the day. Your child might eat the same breakfast every day at the same time, put on the same shoe first, and require a story, a glass of water, and a trip to the bathroom every night before bed.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Many Suicide Attempters Have No Active Suicidal Thoughts

It is commonly assumed that suicidal ideation intensifies gradually before a suicide attempt or death by suicide occurs. New research shows that some pathways to suicide do not involve worsening suicidal ideation or any active suicidal thoughts at all. Each year, nearly 800,000 people die from suicide. Though suicide is...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fatherly

Anxiety In Children: How Parents Can Identify The Signs And Help Kids Cope

Every child experiences anxiety on occasion, and in times of familial stress and widespread uncertainty, even healthy children are more susceptible to persistent worrying. Some children, however, routinely experience those fears — and may be quietly holding on to their anxiety and suffering in silence; what appears as reticence or shyness may in fact be an anxiety disorder. It is crucial that parents understand the warning signs of anxiety in children and respond appropriately, which may require seeking medical assistance.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Abuse#Opioids#Health Problem#Life Coach#Xanax
studyfinds.org

Common migraine drugs may also promote weight loss, study finds

DALLAS — A commonly prescribed class of migraine drugs called Triptans may prove useful in the fight against obesity. Scientists from UT Southwestern report a group of obese mice given a daily dose of a triptan ate less food and lost weight over the course of a month. “We’ve...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Gambling
TODAY.com

After years of disordered eating, walking and 1 healthy eating hack turned her life around

Shelby Sacco is a 25-year-old from Michigan whose TikTok video about her weight loss and healthy eating journey is going viral. In the video, which has over 2.5 million views and 444,000 likes, Sacco breaks down how she lost 25 pounds and has maintained her weight loss for over a year by eating healthy 60% to 80% of the week. Her advice is approachable and her delivery upbeat, but just two years ago, she was in a very different place.
MICHIGAN STATE
Medical News Today

What are teratomas?

A teratoma is a rare type of germ cell tumor (GCT) that may contain different types of tissue. These tumors occur most commonly in the ovaries, testicles, and tailbone. However, they can occur elsewhere in the body. Teratomas are a type of GCT. This term refers to a tumor that...
CANCER
Healthline

What Causes Rosy Cheeks and How Is It Managed?

Rosy cheeks have long been perceived as a sign of good health and vigor. Years ago, a rosy glow was a much-coveted physical trait. In the novel “Jane Eyre” by Charlotte Brontë, the title character lamented, “I sometimes regret that I was not handsomer; I sometimes wished to have rosy cheeks, a straight nose, and small cherry mouth.”
HEALTH
The Independent

Researchers identify two drugs effective at treating insomnia

Researchers have identified two drugs – not currently licensed for treatment in the UK – that are better at treating insomnia in adults than other medications.The medications, called eszopiclone and lemborexant, are better for both short and long-term treatment of the condition, according to a new study by University of Oxford scientists.However, the experts say the first line of treatment should still be cognitive behavioural therapy, and improving sleep hygiene.We hope our analysis will be of great help to clinicians seeking the most appropriate treatment for their patientsAndrea Cipriani, University of OxfordThis can involve measures such as ensuring the bedroom...
HEALTH
theeverygirl.com

Does Taking Collagen Really Make a Difference? I’m Sharing My Thoughts After 30 Days

I’m a skeptic, so in all honesty, I tried to avoid the collagen hype. When it took the wellness world by storm a few years back, I assumed it would come and go as most things do, and I didn’t want to add another supplement into my routine—or into my monthly budget. That combined with the experience I had in the past with supplements that claim to support hair, skin, and nails (and didn’t do anything for me) made me uninterested, to say the least.
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

Women worry twice as much as men since Covid pandemic... with more than half admitting they are concerned about the wellbeing of parents or children, study shows

Women are now twice as likely as men to be extremely worried about their lives in the wake of the pandemic, a study found. It revealed that a stark ‘worry gap’ has opened up between the sexes since Covid struck. A total of 18 per cent of women told researchers they were extremely worried about most areas of life compared with 9 per cent of men.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Futurity

C. difficile may cause colorectal cancer

Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, a bacterial species well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also drive colorectal cancer, research in mice finds. The findings appear in the journal Cancer Discovery, and may expose another troublesome role for this microbe, which causes approximately 500,000 infections a year in the United States—many of which prove incredibly difficult to clear.
CANCER
Joel Eisenberg

Coping with Bipolar Rage or Intermittent Explosive Disorder

For those who bear the brunt, help is available for you as well. This article is free of bias, and though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue related to this article that requires attention.
psychologytoday.com

What Antisocial Personality Disorder Looks Like in Late Life

Researchers examined how people with psychopathy don’t necessarily act out by committing antisocial behaviors. Older adults with undiagnosed ASPD lacked the "criminal energy” to engage in physically demanding actions that could lead to their arrest. Researchers found that it is possible for older adults with ASPD to continue...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Regular screening of people at high risk for pancreatic cancer pays off

Surveillance programs for people at high risk of developing pancreatic cancers can help detect precancerous conditions and cancers early, when they are most treatable, according to a new multicenter study directed by experts at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. A total of 1,461 individuals at high risk of developing...
CANCER
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy