SPLASHForward Meets Lifeguard Shortage

WA county considers mandates, urges masking, boosters. COVID-19 levels remain high this summer in Washington’s most populous county — which includes Seattle. KUOW reports cases are higher than the peak of last year's delta wave, according to Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County. And those case numbers are an undercount because many people are using rapid at-home tests, which are rarely included in official numbers. Duchin said Thursday that hospitalizations in King County have increased three-fold since April. As a result Duchin says there are active discussions about if, and when, additional mandates may be needed. He encouraged everyone, now, to voluntarily get vaccinations and boosters, improve indoor air quality and wear high quality masks.

2 DAYS AGO