SPLASHForward Meets Lifeguard Shortage

Now that summer is in full swing in the Puget Sound, demand is increasing for safe access to water activities. There is, however, a shortage of lifeguards, with one third of the nation’s beaches and pools affected. To address the local need, SPLASHForward is expanding aquatic training into...
Americans are captivated by the mysterious and unexplainable, and Washington state has its fair share of spine-chilling tales, from haunting spirits to extraterrestrial moments. Whether you believe these stories or not, you can't deny that they're interesting, at least. GreatLakesStakes.com did some digging and found the most supernatural cities in...
Google on Wednesday unveiled the expansion of Feriton Spur Park in the heart of its 6th Street campus on the Cross Kirkland Corridor, part of the 42-mile Eastrail pedestrian and bike path from Renton to Snohomish. Google and partners Kirkland Downtown Association, SRM Development, and the City of Kirkland commemorated...
Set back into the trees, a contemporary retreat is on the market at 4457 E Mercer Way on Mercer Island. This 1979 custom-built home sits on nearly a third of an acre tucked against the Hollerbach Open Space for maximum privacy. Designed by McKinley Architects, this custom-built, 3,100 square foot house features an open floor plan showcased by expansive floor-to-ceiling windows.
A regional restaurant chain known for localized experiences and pub fare in Oregon and Washington state is hiring for over two dozen positions from Seattle to Tacoma, Olympia and Centralia. As of Thursday, McMenamins had 32 open jobs advertised on its jobs portal section of its website for positions such...
COVID-19 cases are rising across the state of Washington. According to the state department of health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several counties — including King, Skagit, and Snohomish — are experiencing high levels of community infection. Experts say new variants like BA.5 are responsible...
Pack up and head out on the road for an epic PNW adventure with a collection of curated experiences by Peace Vans. From exploring the Hood Canal by kayak, loading up on freshly dug clams and oysters from local beaches, to painting and learning about wildflowers and edibles, to capturing the coast through an Olympic Coast Photography expedition, let Peace Vans plan a one-of-the-kind sojourn to some of the Northwest's best-kept secrets.
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Patagonia has agreed to pay nearly $55,000 to employees of its Seattle store after being fined by the Seattle Office of Labor Standards for allegedly violating the city’s Secure Scheduling law. The law in part requires companies...
WA county considers mandates, urges masking, boosters. COVID-19 levels remain high this summer in Washington’s most populous county — which includes Seattle. KUOW reports cases are higher than the peak of last year's delta wave, according to Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County. And those case numbers are an undercount because many people are using rapid at-home tests, which are rarely included in official numbers. Duchin said Thursday that hospitalizations in King County have increased three-fold since April. As a result Duchin says there are active discussions about if, and when, additional mandates may be needed. He encouraged everyone, now, to voluntarily get vaccinations and boosters, improve indoor air quality and wear high quality masks.
Washington is known for its abundance of green trees, but now a disease has been discovered in the South Sound attacking Maples. Scientists know it as Sooty Bark Disease, and explain it can injure people too.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For a true “Blair Witch Project” experience, Pacific Northwest residents might not need to travel far. A campsite in Washington’s Puget Sound area has a reputation for being haunted. Fort Worden Historical State Park, located in Port Townsend, was originally constructed between...
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a spike in COVID-19 cases across the nation, some major cities are considering bringing back mask mandates, including some in Washington. It’s being discussed in King County, but there’s no official plans yet. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says community levels are high in Spokane, the Spokane Regional Health District doesn’t plan on bringing back masks either.
MILL CREEK, Wash. – The weather looks perfect for the return of the Mill Creek Festival this weekend, July 16-17, 2022. Based on attendance at the City’s other outdoor events this summer, large crowds are expected, so plan for increased traffic in the area. The Festival, hosted by...
Have you been thinking about Christmas a lot lately? No?. Well, a couple of local organizations want you to. After receiving two holiday-related announcements this week, we decided we had to share:. Discounted tickets go on sale July 15 for WildLanterns, the popular holiday light show at Woodland Park Zoo....
The King County Road Services Division will begin clearing garbage and debris that has accumulated on a section of Green River Road between Kent and Auburn in unincorporated King County on Wednesday, July 13. This clean-up effort follows Councilmember Reagan Dunn’s recent proposal to create an interagency task force to...
227 feet of Private Puget Sound Waterfront with Deep Water Moorage. This waterfront property is as rare as they come. Situated on the edge of the fully bulkheaded 227’ of Puget Sound shoreline, the incredibly private, completely rebuilt home was finished in 2020. Bring your yacht!. A 7 foot...
Lake Forest Park Real Estate at 176 25th Ave Ne Lake Forest Park, WA 98155. Description: The real estate listing at 176 25th Ave Ne Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 with the MLS# 1967808 has been on the Lake Forest Park market for 1 days. This property located in the Lake Forest Park subdivision is currently listed for $460,000.
Amazon recently announced that they will be pausing construction on six of their office towers in Bellevue. The six towers total more than three million square feet of space. One tower’s construction is immediately halted, Bellevue 600’s second tower, while the other five’s exterior shell and core work will be completed, according to Puget Sound Business Journal.
SEATTLE — Residents of Seattle's Chinatown-International District (CID) are pleading with Sound Transit to re-design its proposed plans for a new light rail station. Community members prepared posters and remarks Wednesday night, which they plan to share at Thursday's Sound Transit board meeting. "The beauty of this event is...
SEATTLE — Seattle’s hot housing market is chilling, leaving many asking, ‘Is it a seller’s market or a buyer’s market?’. Instead of leaning too far to one side or the other, real estate agents in the Puget Sound region say the market is normalizing due to some quick changes happening in recent weeks.
