Golf

Securing Victory: What top players get out of their Old Course practice rounds

Golf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a historic venue highlighted by blind shots and firm greens, practice rounds...

golf.com

FanSided

How much does it cost to play golf at St. Andrews?

St. Andrews is a bucket list course for the most avid golfers, and it’s a public golf course, so anyone can play there. One of the best things about this year’s Open Championships venue is that St. Andrews is a public course. Anyone who wants to take a...
GOLF
Golf.com

Here’s why John Daly is wearing a Masters logo at the Open Championship

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — John Daly had an eclectic mix of logos on his gray pullover in the first round of the Open Championship: Trump on his right sleeve, Ohio-based Wentz Financial Group on his right chest, California-based Mark Christopher Auto Center on his left chest. There was one...
GOLF
Golf.com

WATCH: Tiger Woods tears up on walk up St. Andrews’ 18th

He walked briskly across the Swilcan Bridge. And about 100 yards away from it, Tiger Woods started to tear up. Was this the 15-time major champion’s final appearance at St. Andrews? Was this the last time we will see him at an Open Championship? Could this be it, hard stop? Those questions will undoubtedly be answered at a later time. For now, he was done at this year’s event, after rounds of 78 and 75, and the combination of everything made for an emotional moment on the Home of Golf’s 18th.
GOLF
Golf.com

10 surprising players who missed the cut at the Open Championship

The 2022 Open Championship has officially reached its halfway point. And while most eyes have been on the top of the leaderboard, Friday featured some equally compelling storylines further down the board as players jockeyed to make the cut. But for every heart-warming tale of a cut-line charge, there’s also...
GOLF
Golf.com

‘I have hated him’: Pro shares one of the best Phil Mickelson stories

7:30 a.m., Thursday. Game 6. Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama. 12:30 p.m., Friday Game 32. Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama. Lucas Herbert had to have laughed when he saw the tee times for the first two rounds of this year’s Open Championship. He was being grouped with the man he had hated for over a decade. And it wasn’t Kurt Kitayama.
GOLF
Golf.com

An ancient stone cost Rory McIlroy 30 yards. Here’s why it’s there

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Rory McIlroy hit one of those magnificent Rory McIlroy Drives on the 5th hole of the Old Course Thursday. It flew 286 yards in the air, holding off against the left-to-right wind, and bounded forward. One hop. Two hops. A third hop and thud. It clanked off a dark green thing in the middle of the fairway. What was that? That green thing cost him at least 30 yards.
GOLF
Golf.com

Phil Mickelson’s t-shirt raises age-old golf question: What’s the dress code?

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — When Phil Mickelson showed up to the 1st tee at the Old Course on Thursday morning, a whisper ran through the crowd. Mickelson was dressed head-to-toe in his characteristic shade of Aggressive Black. His only visible logo was his own — his jumping silhouette from the 2004 Masters — on his hat. He wore black slacks and a blank black quarter-zip. But under that quarter-zip was what appeared to be a simple black t-shirt.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Tiger Woods bursts into tears at the British Open

After initial hope that the 150th Open Championship would be something special for Tiger Woods, his week at St. Andrews will be cut short. Woods needed a miracle on Friday if he was going to make the cut following an opening round 6-over-78 at the British Open. Unfortunately, he couldn’t deliver. After completing 36 holes at 9-over-par, Woods is set to fall well short of the cut, ending what was an epically disappointing performance at The Open Championship, an event he won three times in his career, and twice at St. Andrews.
GOLF
Golf.com

Relive Tiger Woods’ final walk up No. 18 at St. Andrews with these 10 photos

It was an emotional scene on Friday afternoon at St. Andrews. Tiger Woods, in what was perhaps his final competitive round at the Old Course, crossed the Swilcan Bridge and made one of the most famous walks in golf — and the fans showered him in praise. The three-time Open champion admitted after the round that he was not sure if he’d ever make it back to compete at St. Andrews, making it all the more clear that this was a special moment.
GOLF
The Big Lead

Will Tiger Woods Return to St. Andrews, NBC's Big Bounceback and The First Major Battle of Golf's Civil War

Tiger Woods will not make the cut at the 150th Open Championship after shooting a 3-over 75 in the second round on The Old Course at St. Andrews. Woods finished the tournament 9-over, which will be one of the worst numbers posted in the tournament. As he walked across the iconic Swilcan Bridge with tears in his eyes, he slowed, but did not stop as he doffed his cap and smiled at the ever-adoring crowd.
GOLF
Golf.com

The John Daly and Bryson DeChambeau Show was a blast to watch (pun intended)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Bryson DeChambeau and John Daly share at least one thing in common, and we’ll get to that in a moment, but mostly they could not be more different. DeChambeau is muscular and cleanly shaven. Daly is built like Santa, and has a bleached blond beard that is the envy of every garden gnome. DeChambeau wears stylish, clingy Puma gear that shows off his chiseled figure. Daly wears purple pants adorned with flowers and skulls, and a baggy grey windbreaker from the Masters merchandise shop (yes, really).
CELEBRITIES
Golf.com

The fascinating ways that pros have prepped for an Open at the Old Course

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — After days of nitty gritty prep, the Open is finally here. The calm, friendly practice rounds are over. The gauntlet of 72 holes on a firm, baked-out Old Course begins in the morning. All week, players have studied St. Andrews, keen to learn some secrets...
GOLF
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: Covering his 97th major championship, the author was reinvigorated by his arrival into St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — At last month’s U.S. Open, one of the young grasshoppers in the press room, Dan Rapaport, asked me a question I’ve been thinking about ever since: “Do you still get excited showing up at these?” He was referring to the major championships; this Open Championship is my 97th major, going back to 1994. I loved everything about The Country Club, and the back-nine shootout on Sunday was a thriller. As I was running around inside the ropes on the final holes, I felt butterflies in my stomach, both for the competitors and myself. Writing a Sunday game story on a tight deadline produces so much serotonin and adrenaline that the experience is highly addictive. I never take for granted how lucky I am to have these experiences, and spending every major championship connecting (and bantering) with fans and readers is a delight. But was I excited at the start of the week, when Rapaport posed the question? Maybe a little.
SAINT ANDREWS, SC

