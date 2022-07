Brooklyn Charmers, a Chicago-based Steely Dan tribute band, will take the stage at 8 p.m. today in The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin. The group’s website says it “injects a new energy into the beloved catalogue; bridging the gap between new and lifelong fans alike,” playing Steely Dan’s jazz and blues-inflected rock songs such as “Do It Again,” “Hey Nineteen,” “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” “Don’t Take Me Alive” and others.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO