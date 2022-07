Support is on the rise for a beloved Northampton County couple and their four children who were left homeless following a devastating fire on the Fourth of July. Rene and Barry Shook were relaxing with their children, four dogs, and two cats when they heard a loud noise and found their “entire porch engulfed in flames,” according to a GoFundMe launched for their support.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO