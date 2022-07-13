ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Billie Faiers shows off her baby bump in a brown dress as she poses with husband Greg Shepherd and their kids as they lead stars at opening of Cirque du Soleil's Corteo

By Kate Dennett, Geraint Llewellyn, Sean O'grady For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Billie Faiers showed off her blossoming baby bump as she attending the opening of Cirque du Soleil's show Corteo with her husband Greg Shepherd and their kids.

The former TOWIE star, 32, looked effortlessly chic in a brown bodycon midi dress with a daring side-split as she arrived at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday.

She completed her stylish ensemble with a pair of heeled dusty pink sandals while she kept her essentials in a brown Fendi handbag.

Family: Billie Faiers showed off her blossoming baby bump as she attending the opening of Cirque du Soleil's Corteo with her husband Greg Shepherd and their two kids
Pregnant: The former TOWIE star, 32, looked effortlessly chic in a brown bodycon midi dress with a daring side-split as she arrived at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday

Billie, who is currently expecting her third child with her husband Greg, accentuated her natural good looks with a slick of mascara and a touch of bronzer.

The Mummy Diaries star swept her golden tresses into a glamorous up-do and let some strands of her loosely frame her striking features.

She appeared to be in excellent spirits as she posed for pictures at the show alongside Greg and their two kids - Nelly, eight and Arthur, five.

Her businessman husband kept it casual in a pair of grey shorts and a black T-shirt, which he styled with a pair of trainers.

Smitten: Billie, who is currently expecting her third child with her husband Greg, accentuated her natural good looks with a slick of mascara and a touch of bronzer
Beauty: The Mummy Diaries star swept her golden tresses into a glamorous up-do and let some strands of her loosely frame her striking features 

The family led the stars at the UK premiere of Cirque du Soleil's latest show Corteo, which is set to run until July 17 before returning in October for performances in Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham.

The French Canadian acrobatic troop, who have returned to the UK for the first time since the Covid pandemic, describe their latest show as a celebration and will feature their signature stunts.

A synopsis for the show, which is themed around a festival imagined by a clown, reads: 'The clown Mauro has passed, but his spirit is still with us.

'Instead of mourning, the funeral cortege celebrates the here and hereafter with laughter and exuberance.'

All smiles: She appeared to be in excellent spirits as she posed for pictures at the show alongside Greg and their two kids - Nelly, eight and Arthur, five
Fashionista: Billie completed her stylish ensemble with a pair of heeled dusty pink sandals while she kept her essentials in a brown Fendi handbag
Looking good: GBBO's Candice Brown, 37, put on a leggy display in a pink gingham minidress at the opening of Cirque du Soleil's latest show Corteo

Elsewhere at the show, Candice Brown looked gorgeous as she hit the red carpet for the event in a summery ensemble.

The former Great British Bake Off winner, 37, posed up a storm in a stylish pink gingham mini dress as she headed inside to watch the show.

The outfit featured an empire waist and ruffle detailing with its short hem showing off the star's elegant pins.

Candice elevated her height with a pair of brown planform heels as she opted for a simple make-up look for the evening.

Stylish: The outfit featured an empire waist and ruffle detailing with its short hem showing off the star's elegant pins
Perfect: Candice elevated her height with a pair of brown planforms as she opted for a simple make-up look for the evening
Honest: It comes after Candice opened up about how her attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnosis has affected her mental health

Accessorising with a signature gold necklace and statement rings, the star let her blonde tresses cascade down one shoulder.

Lydia Bright also turned heads in a dramatic sunflower co-ord set that featured a cropped top and flowing skirt.

The TOWIE star, 31, flashed her toned midriff in the ensemble as the warm natural tones accentuated her sun kissed skin.

The top included a gorgeous Bardot neckline, ruched detailing as well as large draped sleeves.

Bright by name bright by nature: Lydia Bright, 31, turned heads in a dramatic sunflower co-ord
Sunshine: Lydia accessorised the look with a selection of gold jewellery as she wore her designer sunglasses on a chain around her neck
Style: The long flowing skirt featured a drop waist as well as a matching belt to complete the look
Posing: Treated as a VIP, Lydia enjoyed a tour of the show's impressive set 

The long flowing skirt featured a drop waist as well as a matching belt to complete the look.

The TV favourite sported a glamorous palette of make-up as her blonde tresses were styled in ringlets.

Lydia accessorised the look with a selection of gold jewellery as she wore her designer sunglasses on a chain around her neck.

Meanwhile, AJ Pritchard and his girlfriend Abbie Quinnen looked every inch the happy couple as they attended the performance.

Loved-up: Meanwhile, AJ Pritchard and his girlfriend Abbie Quinnen looked every inch the happy couple as they attended the performance
Stunning: Abbie looked sensational in a white off the shoulder top which she paired with grey high-waisted trousers
Laidback style: The former Strictly Come Dancing star, 27, opted for a casual look at the event as he sported a white shirt and beige trousers

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, 27, opted for a casual look at the event as he sported a white shirt and beige trousers.

Also wearing grey trainers, the professional dancer completed his look with a pair of shades.

Abbie looked sensational in a white off the shoulder top which she paired with grey high-waisted trousers.

Adding height to her frame with a pair of red open-toed heels, Abbie, who is also a dancer, added to her outfit with a silver handbag.

Bombshell: Posing alongside her beau at the event, Abbie completed her look by styling her blonde locks into loose waves
Stylish: TOWIE's Chloe Meadows turned heads in a wool Chanel-inspired corset and white jeans, while Hayley Palmer put on a vibrant display in a red mini dress 
Posing alongside her beau at the event, Abbie completed her look by styling her blonde locks into loose waves.

And TOWIE's Chloe Meadows turned heads as she showed off her ample assets in a wool Chanel-inspired corset, which she teamed with white jeans.

The TV personality, 30, completed her stylish ensemble with a pair of black sandals, while she kept her belongings in a white drawstring bag embellished with watermelon sequins.

Glamorous: Also in attendance was Julia Bradbury, who looked effortlessly chic in a pink floral wrap-around dress, which she paired with gold sandals
Stunning: The TV presenter, 51, who recently released a documentary following her breast cancer battle, styled her brunette locks in natural waves for the outing

Also in attendance was Julia Bradbury, who looked effortlessly chic in a pink floral wrap-around dress, which she paired with gold sandals.

The TV presenter, 51, who recently released a documentary following her breast cancer battle, styled her brunette locks in natural waves for the outing.

She appeared to be in jovial spirits as she flashed a huge smile, while she accentuated her features with a slick of mascara.

Meanwhile, Loose Woman's Jane Moore cut a vibrant figure in a multicoloured midi dress decorated with colourful line patterns.

Eye-catching: Meanwhile, Loose Woman's Jane Moore cut a vibrant figure in a multicoloured midi dress decorated with colourful line patterns
Vibrant: Chat show panellist Jane, 60, completed her ensemble with a pair of red sandals as she posed on the red carpet, while Arlene Phillips looked chic in a black dress
Dapper: Jeremy Irvine gave a flash of his toned figure in an open-neck black shirt, which he paired with black jeans and white trainers 
Guests: Other stars who attended the UK premiere of Cirque du Soleil's new show Corteo included American model Matt Evers and actor Eddie Marsan
The chat show panellist, 60, completed her ensemble with a pair of red sandals as she posed on the red carpet.

She styled her golden tresses in a straight fashion and bolstered her looks with a touch of eyeliner for the evening outing.

Other stars who attended the UK premiere of Cirque du Soleil's new show Corteo included Arlene Phillips, Hayley Palmer, Jeremy Irvine and Eddie Marsan.

Corteo's show at the O2 on Wednesday night featured a unique centralised two-sided stage and marked the 150th city that the show has performed in.

Impressive: Cirque du Soleil's latest show Corteo is set to run until July 17 before returning in October for performances in Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham
A synopsis for the show explains: 'In a beautiful performance, the clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels.'

The sensational production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first took to stage in Montreal back in April 2005 and since then, it has amazed audiences of more than nine million people.

The show has graced 20 countries on four continents and in 2018, the spectacular was transformed into a huge arena performance.

Information about the show reads: 'Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.'

Wow! The French Canadian acrobatic troop, who have returned to the UK for the first time since Covid, describe their latest show as a celebration and will feature their signature stunts

