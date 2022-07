LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – If you’ve taken your car into Paul Miller Ford for body repairs, you most likely had Larry Poynter work on your car. Monday Poynter celebrated 50 years with the company but it was more than just a celebration of Poynter at the dealership. Mayor Linda Gorton proclaimed today as ‘Larry Poynter Day in Lexington and JP Miller delivered the proclamation on her behalf.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO