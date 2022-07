The Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the rock slides just a short distance west of Triangle Lake at approximately 2:30pm after receiving the report of an injured person. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 22 year old male recreating in the area fell and struck his head. Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel responded to assist with bringing him back to the roadway as he was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail. There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO