Top baseball, basketball prospects roll through Georgia for tournaments

Some of the best high school recruits in the country visit Georgia in July as the area hosts a number of marquee events.

The Augusta area hosts one the country’s top basketball tournaments July 17-24 when the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League hosts its national championship. The Peach Jam event is the culmination of EYBL events that are played across the country leading up to the finals. Dozens of current NBA stars played in the Peach Jam event when they were in high school including Anthony Davis, Cade Cunningham, Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum, Andrew Wiggins, Trae Young and RJ Barrett. Other current players help sponsor teams that play in the league. DJ Wagner, who many consider the number one high school basketball player in the country, is expected to be at Peach Jam. Many NBA players routinely make appearances.

Some of the country’s top baseball teams and players are in Atlanta to battle it out for the WWBA title. The event includes 434 teams from across the country. It’s the 20th annual WWBA and includes four of the top five players in the 2023 class including Maxwell Clark, the top ranked player. Perfect Game notes that 81 of the top 100 players in the country will play in the event. Three of the top four players in the 2024 event will be participating as well. The event runs from July 7-14.

It’s the same event as the 17u National Championship, only it features 16u players. Just like with the 17u event, many of the country’s top 16u players will be in the Atlanta area for the tournament.

Some of those same teams and players will return to Georgia for the 17u National Championship hosted by PBR. Lakepoint will host many of the games for the event. The tournament is slated for July 20-26.

Some of the country’s top uncommitted players in the Class of 2024 and the Class of 2025 will head to Georgia for PBR’s Future Games.

“The Prep Baseball Report Future Games is the premier summer scouting event for Class of 2024 prospects and select 2025 prospects. In years past, more than 330 college coaches from all over the country were in attendance,” PBR’s website notes.

“This is the must-see event of the year,” said Phil Kerber, Director of Scouting for PBR Georgia. “Following the Future Games, hundreds of scholarship offers will be extended to these elite prospects.”

Other high school events going on around Georgia

The Brandon Clay Elite 32 will feature the country’s top girls basketball teams squaring off to end the second half of the July evaluation period for college coaches. Each team will play with the eyes of college scouts upon them. Lakepoint hosts the event July 23-25.

Rally Volleyball’s Junior Showdown happens at Lakepoint. Check out some youth beach volleyball action July 16-17. This tournament is an AVP qualifier event.

Youth baseball players from across the state gather to play in the inaugural Grand Slam Allstar event.

Check out some future high school hoops stars at basketball tournament for elementary and middle school aged teams.

Teams from across Georgia and from across the southeast head to Coastal Georgia to battle it out in the youth travel baseball tournament.

Youth girls and boys basketball teams square off in this north Atlanta basketball tournament.

