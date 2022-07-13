Severe Weather Statement issued for Lawrence, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 15:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large quantities of hail. Driving through deep hail is like driving on slushy roads. Slow down and do not brake suddenly. Target Area: Lawrence; Meade The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Meade County in west central South Dakota Southeastern Lawrence County in west central South Dakota * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 327 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Roubaix Lake, or 12 miles southeast of Lead, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Nemo around 345 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO