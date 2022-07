Edith (Edie) Overland Jerviss Peterson, age 91, died in the early morning hours of Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Valley View Nursing Home, where she had resided for three months. She was born on March 6, 1931, at home in rural Rushford to Ben and Olga (Helleland) Overland. Edie was a surprise to her siblings when they returned from school, and her brother Robert would share that “we were so dumb we didn’t even know she was coming.” Edie attended country schools in rural Rushford and graduated from Rushford High School in 1948.

RUSHFORD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO