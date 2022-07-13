East Texas juvenile captured after escaping from detention center

(Getty Images)

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas juvenile inmate was captured on Wednesday after he escaped from a juvenile detention center in Harrison County, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office was notified around 8:03 p.m. that a juvenile had escaped from the Willoughby Juvenile Center at 1401 Warren Drive in Marshall.

HCSO, Marshall police and the Texas Department of Public Safety made it to the scene and established a perimeter. Detention officers did not know which way the juvenile had gone. HCSO and police used drones and K9s in their search but did not find evidence that showed the juvenile was still in the area.

Officials believed he may have received help to drive away after escaping. The search lasted approximately two hours, then it ended.

On Wednesday, around 8:21 a.m. police received information that the juvenile might be in the 2500 block of East End Boulevard N. in Marshall. Police drove to the location and and arrested the juvenile, then they transferred him over to the HCSO.

Officials interviewed the juvenile then took him back to the detention center. There is an internal investigation at the detention center about the escape incident.

The juvenile will also be charged with the escape.

“This was a great joint effort by all agencies to apprehend a young person who made a terrible decision last night. Thankfully, no one was injured, including the juvenile inmate,” said Sheriff Brandon Fletcher.

Officials cannot release the inmate’s name because he is a juvenile.