Suspect in 3 ‘brutal rapes’, one in Greenville, arrested; held on $8M bond: Raleigh police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspect in what the Raleigh police chief said were three brutal rapes has been arrested.

Kevin Earl Parker, 46, of Raleigh was arrested July 8 and charged in connection with two sexual assaults in Raleigh and one in Greenville, according to Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.

She called Parker’s arrest “significant” and said was responsible for three “brutal rapes.”

On Nov. 3, 2018, a 49-year-old woman reported a suspect broke the sliding glass door to her residence on Beacon Village Drive before raping her, police said.

The suspect indicated he was armed with a knife at the time of the sexual assault, Raleigh police said.

Raleigh detectives, along with help from the FBI, were able to connect Parker to a 2006 cold case from Greenville and a second rape from April 2019 in Raleigh.

In connection with the sexual assault on Beacon Village Drive, Parker was charged with:

First-degree burglary

Two counts first-degree forcible rape

First-degree kidnapping

Four counts first-degree forcible sex offense

Charges from Shellbrook Court assault:

First-degree burglary

First-degree forcible sex offense

He is being held under a $8,350,000 secured bond in the Wake County Detention Center.

