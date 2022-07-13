ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Suspect in 3 ‘brutal rapes’, one in Greenville, arrested; held on $8M bond: Raleigh police

By Jeff Reeves
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dpquC_0gehN1LX00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspect in what the Raleigh police chief said were three brutal rapes has been arrested.

Kevin Earl Parker, 46, of Raleigh was arrested July 8 and charged in connection with two sexual assaults in Raleigh and one in Greenville, according to Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.

She called Parker’s arrest “significant” and said was responsible for three “brutal rapes.”

On Nov. 3, 2018, a 49-year-old woman reported a suspect broke the sliding glass door to her residence on Beacon Village Drive before raping her, police said.

The suspect indicated he was armed with a knife at the time of the sexual assault, Raleigh police said.

Raleigh detectives, along with help from the FBI, were able to connect Parker to a 2006 cold case from Greenville and a second rape from April 2019 in Raleigh.

In connection with the sexual assault on Beacon Village Drive, Parker was charged with:

  • First-degree burglary
  • Two counts first-degree forcible rape
  • First-degree kidnapping
  • Four counts first-degree forcible sex offense

Charges from Shellbrook Court assault:

  • First-degree burglary
  • First-degree forcible sex offense

He is being held under a $8,350,000 secured bond in the Wake County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

2 found with stolen guns after chase in Nash County, deputies say

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested two men after they were found with stolen guns during a traffic stop in Bailey. On Friday, deputies say they were patrolling US Highway 264 when they attempted to stop a gray car for an expired registration.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Woman arrested for burglarizing Carteret County clothing store

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Woman arrested for burglarizing Carteret County clothing store. Jacksonville police arrested 51-year-old Pamela Renee Gibson Friday night for breaking into Chloe's Closet just outside of...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Durham police identify Waffle House shooting suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers have identified a suspect in a shooting at a Waffle House that sent a man and woman to the hospital. Antonio Smith, 48, is still on the run, but he's now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of firearm by felon.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Greenville, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
neusenews.com

KPD: Two arrested in cases of drug distribution

On Thursday, July 14, 2022 officers with the Kinston Police Department with the assistance of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant and arrest warrant at 3421 Falling Creek Kinston, NC. Officers located Joseph Wilson, 36 of Kinston, NC at the residence who was wanted for narcotics distribution. During the search, officers located additional narcotics inside the residence. Mr. Wilson is currently being held in the Pitt County Detention Center.
KINSTON, NC
WAVY News 10

Second person charged in NC’s New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department has arrested another individual in relation to the courthouse shooting that occurred Tuesday morning. Police arrested and charged Da Jhanae Ty Ki Bryant, 22 of Vanceboro, with one count of accessory after the fact for first-degree homicide, and one count of accessory after the fact for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sexual Assaults#Violent Crime#Raleigh Police#Fbi#Shellbrook Court#Nexstar Media Inc
WITN

Fundraiser set up for courthouse shooting victim

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A fundraiser has been set up for the victim of the shooting outside the Craven County Courthouse on Tuesday. Kayla Koonce says she created and shared the GoFundMe with the permission of Jordan McDaniels’ mom. She says she is McDaniels’ cousin. The suspect,...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Police say three shootings in Rocky Mount this week are connected

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - There was another shooting in Rocky Mount this morning and police now believe it’s related to two other shootings this week. Around 9:00 a.m. Jaquan Scott was shot in the 1000 block of Western Avenue, according to police. The 22-year-old received a non-life-threatening gunshot...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WBTW News13

4 charged with assaulting officer at North Carolina jail

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four inmates at the Wake County Detention Center are facing charges after a detention officer claims they assaulted him during an incident Monday. Jeffrey Ward, 31, Shabar Marshall, 25, Deondray Williams, 33, and Stanley Scarboro, 41, are all charged with one count of assaulting and injuring a detention officer, and one count of felony conspire assault.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville woman charged in Chloe’s Closet break-in

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville woman has been charged in connection to the May 22 break-in at Chloe’s Closet on Hwy. 24 in Newport. Pamela Renee Gibson, 51, has been charged with felony breaking and entering. She is being held in the Onslow County Jail under a $5,000 bond and is expected to make her first court appearance on Aug. 4.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

2 found dead in Fayetteville shooting inside home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department announced that two people are dead following a shooting Thursday morning. Just past 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a well-being check at the 1500 block of Berkshire Road. Officers found two adults inside a residence with gunshot wounds. Both...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

3 brothers arrested in connection to Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)—Three brothers have been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured two people, according to police. Police said they received reports of gunfire on Wednesday around 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Hunter Hill Road. Officers said before they arrived, everyone had left the...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

SBI joins investigation into Dollar General fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday morning crews including the State Bureau of Investigations are at a Dollar General in Greenville that caught fire Thursday night. Firefighters were called out around 6:00 p.m. Thursday to the store on Stantonsburg Road. They were able to contain the blaze by around 10:30 p.m.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy