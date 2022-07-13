ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche re-signs Josh Manson and Darren Helm just ahead of free agency

By Mike Chambers
burlington-record.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Avalanche re-signed defenseman Josh Manson and forward Darren Helm in the 11th hour before free agency opened Wednesday morning. Manson received a four-year contract worth $18 million ($4.5 million annual cap hit) and Helm signed a one-year deal worth $1.25 million. Manson, who was acquired from Anaheim ahead...

