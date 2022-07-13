Rumble Boxing to Open in Creekside Park West

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3592 Sq. Ft. Beautiful home with stunning curb appeal on a cul-de-sac street in Sterling Ridge! Highlights of this home include a new roof in 2020 with transferrable warranty, 3 car tandem garage, covered front porch, hardwood flooring, art niches, abundant windows and built-ins throughout. The study can be closed off with French doors for privacy; formal dining with crown moulding; den with gas log fireplace; island kitchen with double oven, built-in planning desk and plenty of cabinet storage opens to the breakfast room; owner's retreat down; four bedrooms and huge game room up; fenced backyard features a covered patio surrounded by lush lawn, new hardscape and mature trees. Zoned to exemplary schools, and close to area parks with playgrounds and tennis courts, miles of hike/bike trails, shopping and fine dining!
