The Woodlands, TX

Rumble Boxing to Open in Creekside Park West

By Lorrie Parise
Woodlands Online& LLC
 2 days ago

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Rumble Boxing Creekside is coming soon to Creekside Park® West, adding to the variety of health and wellness retailers and amenties in Creekside Park Village Center in The Woodlands®, the master planned community developed by The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC). Rumble...

www.woodlandsonline.com

Woodlands Online& LLC

Open House - 3 Star Fern Place

Exceptional one story custom home on a corner lot in Grogan's Mill! Within walking distance of Market Street, the Woodlands Waterway and concerts at the Pavilion!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Republic Grand Ranch hosts 1st Anniversary Sale and Celebration. Nearly 900 Homesites Sold

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Patten Properties, a leader in premium recreation and residential property celebrates the 1st Anniversary of the Next Great Acreage Community in Texas, Republic Grand Ranch, Nearly 900 homesites have sold in the first year of this Montgomery County land development, featuring high elevation 2+ acre wooded homesites at pre-development pricing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Resort appoints Ricardo Bravo as new Executive Chef

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton, an upscale and all-encompassing Texas escape just north of Houston, has appointed Ricardo Bravo to the role of executive chef. In this capacity, the accoladed food and beverage veteran will oversee the culinary direction for two of the 402-room, AAA Four Diamond property’s three restaurants – casual The Woodlands Dining Room and alfresco Cool Water Café serving the Forest Oasis Lazy River & Waterpark – as well as catering for 75,000 square feet of indoor meeting and event space, plus an array of outdoor function areas that take advantage of picturesque surroundings framed by two championship golf courses.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

New Church to Debut as First Place of Worship in The Woodlands Hills

CONROE, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) has announced the sale of an eight-acre site to the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church for the debut of the first place of worship in The Woodlands Hills®. The Methodist Church will be located off FM 830, directly south of William Lloyd Meador Elementary School, and marks the commencement of commercial development activity for The Woodlands Hills. A groundbreaking ceremony is anticipated in 2023.
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

YMCA Houston Inspires Change with Two New TV Spots

HOUSTON, TX -- The YMCA of Greater Houston launches two new TV spots to highlight its community impact and provide a new first impression of the organization that will ultimately inspire change. Set to a remake of the Village People’s iconic “YMCA” song, the two 30-second spots follow individuals who are receiving critical support from the YMCA of Greater Houston. Last year, the Y launched its local campaign “Not a Place. A Purpose” to communicate how the Y is more than buildings and exists to bring real change to issues affecting Houston neighbors. The TV spots bring to life the multiple ways the Y supports individuals and families.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

179 Timber Mill Street

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 1968 Sq. Ft. Outstanding leisure home overlooking the 12th hole of the TPC Golf Course in Grogan's Mill! You'll have easy access to I-45 and Grand Pkwy, and be walking distance to Market Street with many shops and restaurants! Recently replaced roof with gutter guards, Brazilian hardwood floors, fresh interior paint, recently replaced a/c, surround sound, and incredible storage. Spacious family room with vaulted beam ceiling and wood burning fireplace; island kitchen with stainless steel appliances and custom vent hood; owner's retreat down offers stunning golf course views and amazing natural light from the large windows; upstairs there's a game room, large cedar lined storage room, a full bath and two bedrooms - one has a balcony overlooking the golf course. Two car attached garage with epoxy flooring. Surrounded by gardens, the backyard features a wood deck with built-in seating and a dog pen. The golf course views are unparalleled!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

14117 Emory Peak Court

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2264 Sq. Ft. Fantastic Newer Built Freedom Home in Fosters Ridge!! Located in the peaceful active adult (55+) gated section! This home has everything you have been looking for! Wonderful open floor plan with modern finishes and designer details at every corner of the interior! Tankless water heater. Charming curb appeal and great outdoor space!! Huge patio for entertaining. Amazing Bedroom 1 suite with spa like bath and built in office. Primary suite is good sized with large shower, built ins and a HUGE walk in closet. Fosters Ridge is in a perfect location in Montgomery County! Close to shopping, dining, and great entertainment! Also offers the best amenities just for the residents! Private clubhouse, outdoor covered BBQ, Pickleball, Events just for the residents. You will also have access to Fosters Ridge pool & clubhouse. This community offers the lowest HOA of most the 55+ communities in the area! Hurry and call TODAY!
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

2 Millay Court

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3592 Sq. Ft. Beautiful home with stunning curb appeal on a cul-de-sac street in Sterling Ridge! Highlights of this home include a new roof in 2020 with transferrable warranty, 3 car tandem garage, covered front porch, hardwood flooring, art niches, abundant windows and built-ins throughout. The study can be closed off with French doors for privacy; formal dining with crown moulding; den with gas log fireplace; island kitchen with double oven, built-in planning desk and plenty of cabinet storage opens to the breakfast room; owner's retreat down; four bedrooms and huge game room up; fenced backyard features a covered patio surrounded by lush lawn, new hardscape and mature trees. Zoned to exemplary schools, and close to area parks with playgrounds and tennis courts, miles of hike/bike trails, shopping and fine dining!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Bridgewood Farms Celebrates 55th Anniversary with 13th Annual Wine Event

CONROE, TX -- Serenity Rose Farm will host the Annual Wine Tasting fundraiser benefitting the clients of Bridgewood Farms on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 6:00pm – 9:00pm, located at 12244 Serenity Rose Drive in Conroe. The annual event, “Around the World in 180 Minutes” will be an evening of wine tasting along with Live and Silent Auctions. The public is encouraged to be part of the wine tasting by purchasing a passport for entry into the event and celebrate the organization that has served the community of Special Needs Adults for 55 years.
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

K9 Deuce Retirement

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Join us in congratulating Deuce on his retirement!! Deuce was born in Germany in 2011, and has served the citizens of Montgomery County since 2013 as a dual-purpose Explosive / Patrol K-9. Deuce will get to enjoy his golden years with his current handler Sgt. Birch.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

National Ice Cream Days

Join us for National Ice Cream Days at Fielding's Local kitchen + bar Friday, July 15 - Sunday, July 17. Come cool off with some gourmet ice cream as we celebrate National Ice Cream Day (Sunday, July 17th). Chef has crafted amazing creations for us to enjoy and we have a boozy Ice Cream drink from our bar as well! We source our milk for our ice cream from Mill-King Creamery in Waco, TX. This low-temp pasteurized milk free from hormones, additives and preservatives is exceptional, and makes for a fantastic gelato that we make fresh in-house! See our features below:
WACO, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Woodlands MUD 67 Secures State Funding for Drainage Project

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Six municipal utility districts (MUDs) of The Woodlands cooperated to win first-time state funding for a local drainage improvement project intended to improve frequent flooding along Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands Water Agency said today. The Texas Water Development Board recently finalized funding assistance for a...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The John Cooper School Signatures Author Series Announces Keynote Speaker Elin Hilderbrand

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Register now for the 18th Annual Signatures Author Series event on Friday, December 9, 2022, at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel and Convention Center featuring New York Times bestselling author Elin Hildebrand, whose recent novel The Hotel Nantucket, was released June 14 and instantly debuted as #1. Other novels by Hilderbrand include bestsellers The Golden Girl, The Identicals, The Perfect Couple along with many more!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Local Fencers Bout the Best for 16 Medals at National Championships

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Students from local fencing club Alliance Fencing Academy brought home 16 medals from the largest fencing tournament in the world this past week. The USA Fencing Summer Nationals and July Challenge (Summer Nationals) was held July 2-11, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Over 4,500 fencers representing over 550 clubs from 45 states and 12 countries competed at Summer Nationals. Sixty-six different fencing events took place over the two-week long championship.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Woodlands Weekend Weather – Back to square 100

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The surprise rains and accompanying storm clouds of Thursday dropped our temperatures down to a bearable range in the 80s, and we’re still able to enjoy the fallout of that this morning with a Friday high about five degrees lower than expected, around 95 later this afternoon.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Out-of-State thief gets 30 years for robbing Houston bank

HOUSTON, TX -- A 36-year-old bank robber who last resided in the Wilmington, Delaware, area has been ordered to federal prison for robbing an IBC Bank in Houston, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. A federal jury convicted Sye Newton Nov. 19, 2021, on all counts as charged following a...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Bleacher Thief Arrested After $10K Hit to Local Montgomery County Park

NEW CANEY, TX -- On 5/26/2022, 20 bleacher planks were discovered missing from Bull Sallas Park by an East Montgomery County Park Maintenance Manager from Pct. 4 Commissioner James Mett’s Office during routine inspection. The bleachers are used for family and friends to cheer one the youth’s sporting events at the park. Initial observation showed what appeared to be drag marks in the dirt where the bleacher planks were drug across the field to a residence on Liberty Street, located next to the park. A day later four additional bleacher planks were discovered missing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Fire Department Response To Convalescent Nursing Home in Willis

WILLIS, TX -- On July 13th at 5:21 a.m., Montgomery ESD 1 was dispatched to smell of smoke in the kitchen area at Willis Nursing & Rehabilitation Center located at 3000 N. Danville in Willis. Units arrived on scene within 6 minutes of being dispatched to find a fire in the attic area of the kitchen. The fire was quickly extinguished. ESD 1 and Montgomery County Hospital District worked in conjunction with staffing to temporarily relocate affected residents during fire ground operations.
WILLIS, TX

