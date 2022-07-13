Rumble Boxing to Open in Creekside Park West

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2264 Sq. Ft. Fantastic Newer Built Freedom Home in Fosters Ridge!! Located in the peaceful active adult (55+) gated section! This home has everything you have been looking for! Wonderful open floor plan with modern finishes and designer details at every corner of the interior! Tankless water heater. Charming curb appeal and great outdoor space!! Huge patio for entertaining. Amazing Bedroom 1 suite with spa like bath and built in office. Primary suite is good sized with large shower, built ins and a HUGE walk in closet. Fosters Ridge is in a perfect location in Montgomery County! Close to shopping, dining, and great entertainment! Also offers the best amenities just for the residents! Private clubhouse, outdoor covered BBQ, Pickleball, Events just for the residents. You will also have access to Fosters Ridge pool & clubhouse. This community offers the lowest HOA of most the 55+ communities in the area! Hurry and call TODAY!

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO