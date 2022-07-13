ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

2 shot, 1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting

 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a double shooting that has left one person dead on the east side of Indianapolis. Officers responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. Wednesday in...

