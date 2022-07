SAN DIEGO (AP) — A fired-up Yu Darvish struck out nine in seven innings and the scuffling San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Friday night. “He was terrific,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “You want somebody who’s going to go out there and not worry about pitch counts and try and give you seven innings and give our bullpen a little bit of a break.” Darvish’s batterymate, Austin Nola, hit an early two-run double to help the Padres win for only the second time in seven games. “Austin is starting to swing the bat better,” Melvin said. “There is more in there offensively, and I think he will be the first to tell you that, especially against left-handed pitching.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO