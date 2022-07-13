Flood Advisory issued for Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 19:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cleveland; Greater Rutherford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Rutherford and northwestern Cleveland Counties through 815 PM EDT At 741 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles east of Forest City, or near Ellenboro, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Forest City, Lawndale, Polkville, Ellenboro, Bostic, Casar, Kingstown, Spindale, Henrietta and Sunshine. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC ・ 47 MINUTES AGO