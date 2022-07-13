ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks Sign Center Colin Blackwell, Per Reports

By Jonnie Nonnie
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackwell joins the Blackhawks for his fifth NHL season. He spent two seasons in Nashville and one with the New York Rangers before splitting time between Seattle...

www.yardbarker.com

ClutchPoints

Johnny Gaudreau drops mind-blowing reason he signed with Blue Jackets

Johnny Gaudreau stunned the NHL world when he agreed to sign a seven-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The $68.2 million he’s due to earn in Columbus is less than the reported offer that he received from the Calgary Flames, leaving many fans perplexed as to what went into his decision. Now, on Thursday, Gaudreau opened up on his free-agency move, revealing why he wanted to play in Columbus in his introductory press conference.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Sign David Perron to Two-Year Deal

The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward David Perron to a two-year deal carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $4.75 million. During his 15-year NHL career, the 34-year-old has played for 5 different teams, he’s been traded 3 times, and he’s been selected in one expansion draft. Despite his journey across the league, this marks the first time that he signed a contract with a team other than the St. Louis Blues. In total, he signed five times with the Blues, including the deal he just completed, a four-year, $16 million contract.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

Reports: Hawks sign Colin Blackwell to multi-year contract

The Blackhawks have signed forward Colin Blackwell to a two-year contract, according to multiple reports. His cap hit will be $1.2 million. Blackwell, 29, accumulated 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 39 games for the Seattle Kraken last season before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he compiled three points (two goals, one assist) in 19 games. He also had one goal and one assist in seven postseason contests.
CHICAGO, IL
Red Wings sign Dominik Kubalik to two-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed left wing Dominik Kubalik to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.5 million. Kubalik, 26, has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, totaling 116 points (62-54-116) and 50 penalty minutes in 202 games. The 6-foot-2, 179-pound winger finished among the team leaders last season with 15 goals (5th), 17 assists (T7th), 32 points (7th) and 161 shots (4th) in 78 games. During his first campaign with the Blackhawks and first pro season in North America in 2019-20, Kubalik led all NHL rookies with 30 goals, recording 46 points (30-16-46), 16 penalty minutes and plus-two rating in 68 games en route to being named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy and a member of the NHL All-Rookie Team. He also went on to chip in eight points (4-4-8) in nine postseason games for Chicago during his rookie season.
DETROIT, MI
Meet Blue Jackets New Signee Johnny Gaudreau’s Wife Meredith Gaudreau

Johnny Gaudreau skipped his hometown team to sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets after his contract with the Calgary Flames expired. That means a new WAG is coming to Ohio. Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith Gaudreau, is a familiar face in NHL circles. However, details about her background continue to elude her newlywed husband’s fans. So we reveal everything about who the new Blue Jackets WAG is in this Meredith Gaudreau wiki.
Red Wings sign Austin Czarnik and Matt Luff

Czarnik, 29, spent time with the New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken during the 2021-22 campaign. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound center had five points in 11 games with the Islanders, along with two assists in six appearances for the Kraken. He also suited up in 38 games with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders last season and posted 37 points (14-23-37) and eight penalty minutes, in addition to 10 points (3-7-10) and a plus-three rating in six Calder Cup Playoff games. Czarnik was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins on March 31, 2015 and has played in parts of six seasons with the Bruins, Calgary Flames, Islanders and Kraken, recording 45 points (15-30-45) and 20 penalty minutes in 142 games since 2016-17. He also picked up 225 points (81-144-225), a plus-27 rating and 86 penalty minutes in 227 AHL games with Providence Bruins, Stockton Heat and Bridgeport. Czarnik led all AHL rookies with 61 points (20-41-61) in 68 games during the 2015-16 season and represented Providence at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.
DETROIT, MI
Oilers Inquired About Blockbuster Deal With Blackhawks

Until he’s ultimately no longer a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, there will be questions surrounding the status of Patrick Kane in Chicago. As that team tears down its roster and quickly descends into despair that is being a frequent lottery team, how players like Kane and Jonathan Toews react to so much losing will be a fascinating story to watch.
CHICAGO, IL
Former Suns Center JaVale McGee Dishes on Why He Joined Dallas

Former Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee couldn't beat them, so he joined them. After falling to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs, McGee ultimately joined the dark side in free agency after agreeing to a three-year deal with the team. The Suns were reportedly unwilling...
DALLAS, TX
NHL Rumors: Nazem Kadri still weighing options

Nazem Kadri is the biggest name left unsigned after free agency opened on Wednesday. Whatever happens, the 31 year-old is taking his time to weigh all his options. Fresh off a Stanley Cup victory with the Colorado Avalanche, it was reported that the Avs would try to make a push to keep him.
NHL
Winners and losers from first day of NHL free agency

Cue the “dust settling” metaphor as the first day of 2022 NHL free agency nears its end. Not that we can say the dust has truly settled, of course. The biggest fish in the UFA pond, Johnny Gaudreau and Nazem Kadri, have yet to be hooked. We have...
NHL
Blackhawks Round Out First Free-Agent Wave With Luke Philp, Brett Seney

The Chicago Blackhawks have made a total of five signings since NHL free agency opened. Beyond the widely reported signings, Kyle Davidson added a pair of lesser-known names. The Blackhawks signed forwards Luke Philp and Brett Seney to two-way contracts. Each player’s deal runs for one year and carries a $750K salary cap hit.
CHICAGO, IL
Cardinals Fan Comically Sums Up The State Of The Team

It was a Wednesday night to forget in St. Louis as the hometown St. Louis Cardinals imploded late against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cardinals got a solid start out of Adam Wainwright, who went 5.1 innings without allowing a run before giving way to the bullpen. St. Louis led...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1 Role Player The 76ers Must Pursue With The Extra Cap Space

After two weeks of NBA free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers seem to have a complete roster. James Harden opted out of his player option, giving Daryl Morey the cap space necessary to make improvements. P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. were brought in on the mid-level exception and bi-annual exception,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

