Special Weather Statement issued for Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 15:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 345 PM MST. * At 306 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Summit, or 8 miles south of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tucson, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita, Summit, Corona De Tucson, Valencia West, Tucson International Airport, Catalina Foothills, Tucson Estates, Rita Ranch and San Xavier Mission. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

PIMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO