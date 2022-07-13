ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dare, Hyde, Tyrrell by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Effective: 2022-07-13 17:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Carteret, West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: East Carteret; West Carteret A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Carteret County through 830 AM EDT At 757 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Rachel Carson Estuarine Reserve, or near Harkers Island, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Morehead City, Harkers Island, Marshallberg, Davis, Straits, Smyrna, Otway, Williston, Michael J Smith Airport, Cape Lookout Lighthouse, Rachel Carson Estuarine Reserve, Fort Macon State Park and Gloucester. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Still no timetable for ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge open

On June 8, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced there was another delay in the anticipated imminent opening of the Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge. NCDOT explained that the delay was due to the fact that recently installed pavement markings earlier in the week did not meet...
RODANTHE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Verizon service apparently restored

Verizon outages in Dare and Currituck counties; how to contact 911 if necessary. Dare and Currituck counties have announced that there are Verizon outages in both counties on July 14. The Dare County Sheriff’s Office reports that 911 voice calls to Dare Central from Verizon users are coming in, but...
DARE COUNTY, NC
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Things To Do In Duck NC You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you looking for things to do in Duck? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through all the best activities in Duck so you can make a more informed choice about how you spend your time. Duck is one of the northernmost Outer...
DUCK, NC
WITN

POLICE: Elizabeth City teen missing for days

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police say an Elizabeth City teen has been missing since Wednesday. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 15-year-old Victor White III was last seen in the area of Native Dancer Court in Elizabeth City. Police say White is five feet, five inches tall, and weighs...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
nctripping.com

13 Delicious New Bern Restaurants for the Ultimate Foodie

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The historic town of New Bern is packed with a treasure trove of great food spots. After eating our way throughout the birthplace of Pepsi, North...
NEW BERN, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

KDH seeks grant for sidewalk construction on U.S 158

The Kill Devil Hills Board of Commissioners unanimously voted on July 11 to apply for a Dare County Tourism Board grant that would help fund nearly a mile of sidewalk on the west side of U.S. 158 from Landing Drive to Colington Road. The .95-mile stretch of sidewalk would complete...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WTKR News 3

2 beachgoers injured after lifeguard vehicle overturns in Duck

DUCK, N.C. - Two beachgoers were injured when a Duck Surf Rescue vehicle overturned due to a drop-off on the beach Monday afternoon. According to Duck Town Manager Drew Havens, a lifeguard was conducting patrol on a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) when the sand collapsed at a drop-off and the vehicle overturned onto two people.
DUCK, NC
WITN

Interim director named for Carteret County Health and Human Services

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new interim director has been named for the Carteret County Health and Human Services Department. The county says Dr. Randall Williams will assume the position of interim consolidated health and human services director for the county’s largest department, which oversees public health and social services for the community.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Suspect wanted in theft from Carteret County store

NEWPORT, Carteret County — Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff's Office are looking for a suspect involved in the breaking into and theft from a Newport store. They said it happened Sunday May 22, 2022 at Chloe's Closet on Hwy. 24. Officials said the suspect was traveling in a...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Woman arrested for burglarizing Carteret Co. clothing store

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville woman is in custody for burglarizing a clothing store this spring. Jacksonville Police arrested 51-year-old Pamela Renee Gibson Friday night for breaking into Chloe’s Closet just outside of Newport on May 22, 2022. Footage of the incident was caught on surveillance cameras. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office had issued a warrant for her arrest after identifying her as a suspect in the robbery at 5242 Hwy 24, Newport.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Morehead City police looking for burglary suspect

MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — Officials with the Morehead City Police Department are looking for a suspect from a burglary. Anyone with information on the suspect pictured is asked to call 252-726-3131 or 252-726-1911. People can also call Crimestoppers at 252-726-4636.
newbernnow.com

Alderman Odham Disregards State & Federal Law – And He’s Running for Mayor?

When I tried to access the Odham for Mayor’s Facebook page on July 13, 2022, I was surprised that he not only deleted my response to a post about city business (dated June 29), but he also blocked a citizen (me) from accessing a public record; therefore, it appears that he violated the State of North Carolina and Federal Public Records laws.
NEW BERN, NC

