ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadwater County, MT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-13 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-16 07:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gallatin Patchy dense Fog will impact portions of south central Gallatin County through 800 AM MDT At 545 AM MDT, Patchy dense fog was developing over portions of southern Gallatin County. HAZARD...Patchy dense fog, with visibility less than a half mile. SOURCE...Observed at West Yellowstone Airport. IMPACT...Highly variable visibility across short distances. Locations impacted include West Yellowstone, Targhee Pass and Yellowstone Village. This includes the following highways...Highway 191 between mile markers 5 and 46. Highway 287 between mile markers 8 and 22. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Judith Basin, Meagher, Pondera, Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 12:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Judith Basin; Meagher; Pondera; Teton The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pondera County in north central Montana North central Meagher County in central Montana Northwestern Judith Basin County in central Montana Eastern Teton County in north central Montana Chouteau County in north central Montana Cascade County in central Montana * Until 115 PM MDT. * At 1213 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Choteau to 14 miles north of White Sulphur Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Great Falls, Conrad, Choteau, Fort Benton, Stanford, Fairfield, Belt, Dutton, Geraldine, Fort Shaw, Brady, The Knees, Highwood, Black Eagle, Geyser, Fort Shaw, Power, Carter, Neihart and Floweree. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Broadwater, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Broadwater; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Madison; Meagher; Park; Sweet Grass; Wheatland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 467 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLAINE BROADWATER CASCADE CHOUTEAU FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN MADISON MEAGHER PARK SWEET GRASS WHEATLAND
BLAINE COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy