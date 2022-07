EUGENE, Ore. -- Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a shot was fired in the city, Eugene police say. According to the Eugene Police Department, police received a report of handgun shots near west Broadway on July 10 just after 2:30 a.m. Police say multiple officers arrived and were told there had been two people fighting. Police said they were told that one of the men -- eventually identified as Spike Elvis Kirumira, 27 -- started to walk away from the fight, shot a handgun, then ran away, along with the man he had been fighting with.

EUGENE, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO