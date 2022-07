Kicking the weekend off with a great Milwaukee classic, Bastille Days has a little bit of something for everyone. The largest French festival in North America leads off with the Storm the Bastille 5K run/walk. The festival will also include music and entertainment each day from a variety of bands and performers, a marketplace that will showcase crafts and goods from around the world, and food vendors. Admission is free. The festival hours are Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO