Lock Haven, PA

Delays likely Thursday on Route 220 near Lock Haven

By NCPA Staff
 2 days ago
Canva

Motorists driving on Route 220 near Lock Haven Thursday, July 14 will likely experience delays as a crew works on a bridge preservation project.

As crews set signals and establish traffic control, on a bridge just south of the Salona interchange, motorists should expect traffic stops in each direction for as long as 15 minutes at a time. Motorists should add some extra travel time to their regular routine tomorrow as traffic stops are expected from 7 a.m. to noon.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this $3.5 million job to address a total of three bridges.

