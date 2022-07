VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A hostage situation involving an AR-15 style firearm took place on Tuesday morning and is still under investigation by Vero Beach police. Police say the male suspect, 24 year-old Jerron Perry, and his girlfriend were kicked out of their room at the OceanAire Inn. That's when the victim noticed the situation and offered the couple to spend the night in his room.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO