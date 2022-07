It’s impossible to talk about The Fitz without considering the location. You could not possibly find a better spot in the summer. Located in Manor Vail, Gore Creek creates the resort’s property line to the east and south — a quick walk across a covered bridge, and you’re in Ford Park, the gateway to the Amphitheater’s summer of shows. Golden Peak shines across the street, and the heart of Vail Village proper is a mere block away. Thanks to The Fitz’s smooth indoor-outdoor seating arrangements, guests can take it all in — preferably with a cocktail in hand and anticipation in the belly.

VAIL, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO