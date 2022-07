One of my favorite public radio shows features an audience quiz, “Things You Should Have Learned in School Had You Been Paying Attention.” I love listening to the show, but that quiz stumps me every week. Truth be told, I didn’t pay much attention in school because I was eager to get on with real life. What did I need math for? I had a calculator. Why should I waste time reading when I could watch a movie?

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO