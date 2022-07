Ah yes, that’s more like it. A day after a very disappointing loss to the Royals, the Blue Jays bounced back in a big way with a 8-1 win over Kansas City. The Jays took control of this one early, as 3-run home runs from Teoscar Hernandez and Matt Chapman in the 4th and 5th inning respectively put Toronto in cruise control early. Hernandez has been one of Toronto’s hottest bats lately. Since returning from out west, Hernandez is 7-for-16 with 3 HR, 2 2B, and 9 RBI. It’d be really good to see him fully return to his 2020-2021 form.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO