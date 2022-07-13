Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores STUNNER straight from Marc-Andre ter Stegen's goal-kick... but Barcelona can only manage a 1-1 draw against FIFTH-tier Olot in their first pre-season friendly

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's stunning goal was not enough to earn Barcelona victory in their first pre-season friendly of the summer after a 1-1 draw with fifth-tier side Olot.

The former Arsenal striker latched on to a wonderful long ball from goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, before finding an exceptional finish from outside the box to beat the advanced goalkeeper and give the Catalan giants the lead in the 28th minute.

But Eloi Amagat equalised for fellow Catalonian side Olot from the penalty spot just before half-time after Barcelona B defender Mika Marmol's foul.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal was not enough to earn Barcelona victory against Olot

The former Arsenal striker latched on to Marc-Andre ter Stegen's long ball, before finding an exceptional finish

New midfield signing Franck Kessie (left) made his unofficial bow for the Catalan giants

Midfielders Franck Kessie and Pablo Torre were the only two summer signings to make their unofficial debuts, who could not force a winner despite taking 21 shots in the match in front of 3,000 spectators at the Estadi Municipal d'Olot.

Pedri - who was one of nine changes made at the break by Xavi - had two of the better chances of the second half saved by goalkeeper Albert Batalla, with the Catalan side often struggling to break their lower-league opponents down.

Ansu Fati also played 45 minutes, with midfield outcast Miralem Pjanic and Alex Collado also getting a run out in the second half having returned from their loans at Besiktas and Granada.

The result may not concern the Barcelona boss, with his side largely made up of Barcelona B members and players from squads further down in the academy setup.

Pedri had two of the better chances of the second half saved by goalkeeper Albert Batalla

Ansu Fati also played 45 minutes after being one of nine changes made by Xavi at half-time

But he may call on a few more of the established stars when they face David Beckham's MLS side Inter Miami in Florida on Tuesday.

The Catalan giants have also signed Andreas Christensen after he left Chelsea on a free transfer, while Raphinha's £56million move from Leeds is completed barring a medical.

The club have also reportedly submitted a £42m bid to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, with Xavi hoping to have at least some of them available to play next week.

Xavi's men will be looking to snatch the Spanish league title off arch rivals Real Madrid this season, finishing runners-up to them in 2021-22 following a torrid start to the campaign.

Miralem Pjanic also got a run out in the second half having returned from his loan at Besiktas