CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's something special happening at the Florence Y'alls game on July 17 at Thomas More Stadium. Gold Star and the Reviv Family Support Foundation are teaming up to provide a day of baseball and fun to raise funds to help families dealing with complex medical care for children. Maria Lees Dunlap with Reviv shares details of the event and why this organization is needed.

FLORENCE, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO