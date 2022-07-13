ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

Youngkin to deploy more resources as flood emergency declared in Buchanan County

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Youngkin is sending more assistance from Richmond and other parts of Virginia following his state of emergency declaration for Buchanan County,...

Governor Youngkin To Visit Flood Ravaged, Buchanan County Residents

As residents in Buchanan County Virginia begin flood recovery efforts now that everyone is accounted for, Governor Glenn Youngkin is visiting the flood ravaged community later this morning. Youngkin, will help unload supplies at the shelter set up at Twin Valley Elementary and Middle School. An estimated 400 structures were damaged during the Tuesday night floods. Youngkin will also meet with residents and business leaders affected by the devastating flooding that led him to declare a state of emergency in the area.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
UPDATE: Several Buchanan County residents unaccounted for following flood

Flooding over an estimated 10-mile region of Buchanan County, Virginia has taken homes off their foundation and cut off several residents following torrential rains in the Whitewood valley. State emergency management official Bill Grimes said well over 100 homes had flood water wash into their property. He also said that...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Buchanan flood survivor: ‘We got out alive’

Retired coal miner Carl Owens said the rushing waters of Wednesday’s flooding on Dismal Ridge in Buchanan County brought flashbacks from the 1970s back to his mind. “I think it was even worse than 1977 (near our home) because (this flood) came fast. It just came fast,” he said.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Prosecutors: Meadowview man had 200 pounds of meth shipped to SW Virginia

A former California resident who prosecutors said set up a meth operation in Washington County, Virginia is headed to prison after his guilty plea to federal drug charges. Evidence presented in U.S. District Court said Guy Benjamin Bowman, 56, of Meadowview, conspired with suppliers in his former base of Chino Hills and had 200 pounds of meth transported to Southwest Virginia over a 15-month period.
MEADOWVIEW, VA
SCBE Member Slams Governor Lee On Lack Of Response

Sullivan County Board of Education member Dr. Mary Rouse said at Thursday night’s board of education meeting shame on you Governor Lee shame on you. Rouse was referring to Governor Bill Lee’s lack of response to his educational school voucher consultant, who said Tennessee teachers were taught in the dumbest Colleges and the dumbest places and that anyone could educate a child. Director of Schools, Dr. Evelyn Ralfalowski also took a shot at the Governor and all state leaders by challenging them to take a stand and support Tennessee teachers.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Road closures scheduled for July 15 for Fun Fest Parade

Several roadways in downtown Kingsport will be temporarily closed on Friday evening for the annual Fun Fest kickoff parade. Officials say the parade will begin on Clinchfield Street, continue on to Center Street, then Sullivan Street, and back to Clinchfield. In addition to these roads, all side streets leading onto...
KINGSPORT, TN
Grayson County, Virginia crash leaves husband and wife dead

A husband and wife are dead following a crash in Grayson County on Sunday. According to a report from Virginia State Police, the crash happened on Skyline Highway just after midnight outside of Galax. The report says a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling Northbound when it lost control and ejected the driver, Frank Morgan, 55.
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
49th Annual Hungry Mother Festival happening July 15-17

The 49th Annual Hungry Mother Festival returns to Marion, Virginia this weekend. This historic arts & crafts festival happens at Hungry Mother State Park, where all proceeds will support the Art League of Marion. The three-day event features dozens of craft vendors, live music, and festival foods. Admission to the...
MARION, VA
Twenty Year Old Abingdon Cold Case, Murder Solved

An Abingdon, Virginia man is now charged with Second Degree Murder, following new evidence in a twenty year old suspicious, inactive murder case. Abingdon Police say Derek Wayne Journell was dating the victim in 2002 when the victim died suspiciously. After a thorough investigation, police came up empty and the case went inactive until January. Roanoke City Police contacted Abingdon Police and told them a man reported he committed a violent crime nearly 20 years ago in Abingdon. Abingdon investigators immediately began pursuing the case again. A warrant was issued for Journell arrest, and he is now being held in the a Roanoke jail without bond.
ABINGDON, VA

