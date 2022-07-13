Youngkin to deploy more resources as flood emergency declared in Buchanan County

An Abingdon, Virginia man is now charged with Second Degree Murder, following new evidence in a twenty year old suspicious, inactive murder case. Abingdon Police say Derek Wayne Journell was dating the victim in 2002 when the victim died suspiciously. After a thorough investigation, police came up empty and the case went inactive until January. Roanoke City Police contacted Abingdon Police and told them a man reported he committed a violent crime nearly 20 years ago in Abingdon. Abingdon investigators immediately began pursuing the case again. A warrant was issued for Journell arrest, and he is now being held in the a Roanoke jail without bond.

ABINGDON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO