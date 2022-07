Arctic Cat enthusiasts will have an exciting opportunity to see 60 years of the company’s history on display July 15 and 16 during the Pennington County Fair. This is the 60th anniversary of the company. Edgar Hetteen, snowmobile inventor and outdoorsman, founded Polar Manufacturing Co., in Thief River Falls on Jan. 2, 1961. In 1962, it was renamed Arctic Enterprises, and the first real Arctic Cat snowmobile was built. The company has grown and changed with the times ever since.

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO