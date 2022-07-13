Danvers latest town to find propaganda from neo-Nazi group

Danvers Police

DANVERS, Mass. — A neo-Nazi group is continuing to spread its propaganda across the North Shore.

The Danvers Police Department said the Nationalist Social Club has left literature advertising their message at several homes.

“We are aware of similar incidents in neighboring communities and ask that anyone with information pertaining to the origin of this literature contact the Police Department,” police wrote on Facebook.

Danvers is the third North Shore community to report propaganda from the NSC, which describes itself as a “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity.” Police in Ipswich and Hamilton said flyers were left around those towns last week.

Robert Trestan, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League New England, told Boston 25 News the NSC is a smaller organization with no chapters outside New England.

“They’re always trying to attract new people. Part of their [propaganda] is to generate traffic to their website. If they’re selling products, it’s to sell those products, and of course they’re trying to appeal to people to join their ranks,” Trestan said.

Propaganda from the group has been found as far south as Weymouth.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Danvers Police Department at 978-774-1212 or our Director of Equity and Inclusion Jasmine Ramón at 978-774-0001 ext. 3036.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group