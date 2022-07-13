ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danvers, MA

Danvers latest town to find propaganda from neo-Nazi group

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZUaZg_0gehBDiA00
Danvers Police

DANVERS, Mass. — A neo-Nazi group is continuing to spread its propaganda across the North Shore.

The Danvers Police Department said the Nationalist Social Club has left literature advertising their message at several homes.

“We are aware of similar incidents in neighboring communities and ask that anyone with information pertaining to the origin of this literature contact the Police Department,” police wrote on Facebook.

Danvers is the third North Shore community to report propaganda from the NSC, which describes itself as a “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity.” Police in Ipswich and Hamilton said flyers were left around those towns last week.

Robert Trestan, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League New England, told Boston 25 News the NSC is a smaller organization with no chapters outside New England.

“They’re always trying to attract new people. Part of their [propaganda] is to generate traffic to their website. If they’re selling products, it’s to sell those products, and of course they’re trying to appeal to people to join their ranks,” Trestan said.

Propaganda from the group has been found as far south as Weymouth.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Danvers Police Department at 978-774-1212 or our Director of Equity and Inclusion Jasmine Ramón at 978-774-0001 ext. 3036.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Live 95.9

Ghosts Roam In A Former Massachusetts Institution

If you are ready for a spine-tingling story, continue reading as we are bringing you "Just The Facts" on a creepy medical facility that was not too kind towards Bay state youngsters who were admitted beneath these walls (some of them were held against their will due to severe medical setbacks). Back in the 19th century (1884 to be exact) a Boston facility known as The Experimental School For Teaching And Training Children was founded by Samuel Gridley Howe as he was successful in excluding people who were categorized as "inferior in nature".
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Missing Roxbury teen located

ROXBURY, Mass. — EDITOR’S NOTE: The original version of this story included the name and a picture of the missing teen. Both have been removed now that the teen has been located. A Roxbury teen that had been reported as missing, has been located according to the Boston...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Fourth Massachusetts town affected by white supremacist literature, police say

DANVERS, Mass. — A fourth Massachusetts town is affected by the distribution of white supremacist fliers. Danvers police said Wednesday that “The Nationalist Social Club” has been spreading literature at various homes throughout the town. According to police, the group is a self-proclaimed “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity.”
DANVERS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danvers, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Weymouth, MA
City
Danvers, MA
City
Hamilton, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Ipswich, MA
baystatebanner.com

Council probes white nationalist demonstration

After nearly 100 white supremacists marched through downtown Boston, resulting in brief violence, city councilors and activists have called into question the Boston Police Department’s response and the effectiveness of the city’s counterterrorism and intelligence agency. On Saturday, July 2 marchers in masks, khakis and polos with the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man allegedly beaten unconscious at Savin Hill T stop; police searching for person of interest

BOSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was found unresponsive at an MBTA station after an alleged attack on July 8, according to authorities. Transit Police say at 7:30 p.m., they responded to a man that was unconscious inside the Savin Hill T stop. The man was suffering from trauma to the face and chest area, according to officials, and was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propaganda#Defamation#Advertising#Cox Media Group#Neo Nazi#The Police Department#Nsc#The Free Boston 25 News#Follow Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT

Significant jump in levels of COVID in Mass. wastewater as highly infectious BA.5 variant spreads

BOSTON — The levels of COVID-19 in wastewater jumped significantly in the last week, in part due to the emergence of the new highly infectious BA.5 variant. In Boston, COVID-19 levels in wastewater shot up by 21 percent as new cases in the city increased by 38.9 percent over the last seven days, the Boston Public Health Commission said. Hospital admissions are also up 24.6 percent and the community positivity is currently at 10.1 percent.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Workers fired after raising concerns about soldiers' homes

BOSTON - Two top ranking state employees are speaking out, claiming the state did not follow health care regulations into the soldiers' homes where more than 100 veterans died during the COVID pandemic. The whistleblowers say they were fired after they raised concerns and cooperated with the Inspector General's Office. Eric Sheehan, the assistant secretary of veterans' homes, says everyone knew he was a straight shooter. The former Marine wrote the health care regulations for long term care facilities and was brought in to oversee the Chelsea and Holyoke homes. "If there was anyone that knew what the rules were,...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

32-year veteran sworn in as commissioner of Boston Fire Department

BOSTON — Boston's new top firefighter was sworn in during a ceremony Friday, about two weeks after he stepped into the news role. Commissioner Paul Burke, a 32-year-veteran, took the ceremonial oath during a 10:30 a.m. ceremony at Florian Hall. Mayor Michelle Wu picked Burke to take over the...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Second person arrested in shooting at Framingham McDonald’s drive-thru

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A second person has been arrested for their connection with a shooting that took place at a Framingham McDonald’s drive-thru, police announced Friday. Tiago Xavier, 18, of Framingham was arrested Friday afternoon, and will be arraigned Monday on several firearm related charges. This marks the second arrest in this case, as police arrested Moises Bautista, 19, of Ashland on Thursday.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dorchester man accused of attacking four passengers on Red Line train

BOSTON — Police responded to a report of a man who allegedly attacked multiple people on an MBTA train Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. Transit Police say at 3:30 p.m., Eugene Wright, 42, of Dorchester, punched, kicked and threatened four passengers on a Red Line train travelling northbound between Ashmont and JFK stations. Officers were met at the JFK platform by alleged victims and witnesses who say the attack was unprovoked and that Wright had thrown a metal bottle at one of the passengers, according to police.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Four shot in Nubian Square

Live Boston reports four people were shot on Warren Street in Nubian Square around 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday. One man was shot in the chest, another in the leg. Another victim got himself to a local trauma center rather than wait around.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
108K+
Followers
116K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy