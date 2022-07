PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who started a wildfire that burned more than 26,000 acres near Flagstaff has officially switched his plea, and with it, avoids going to jail. Matthew Riser pleaded guilty to prohibited use of fire, a class B petty offense. A judge then sentenced him to one year of probation. The fine was waived since the court found Riser doesn’t have the cash to pay it.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO