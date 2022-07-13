ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspinwall, PA

Goat’s mysterious death under investigation in Aspinwall

By Liz Kilmer, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qVt3d_0gehB1Ch00

ASPINWALL BOROUGH, Pa. — Police in Aspinwall are investigating the sudden death of a goat that had been working to clear unwanted vegetation within the borough.

Two-year-old “James Van Der Bleat” was among five other goats rented through “Capricious Goats” to chomp away weeds within a fenced-in, overgrown section of the Firemen’s Memorial Park.

Monica Shields, who launched the goat rental company with her husband, received an alarming phone call shortly before 9 p.m. on June 28. James had been found dead at the site.

Shields said that they had visited the goats to check on them earlier that day, and all seemed fine.

“We’re not exactly sure what happened,” she told Channel 11. “I don’t think that it was something he ate. I don’t think it was natural.”

Shields said James’ collar had been somehow removed and was located away from his body, causing suspicion. She had never experienced anything like this before.

The family contacted Aspinwall Police, and the department posted about the situation on its Facebook page, urging anyone with information on the “unfortunate event” to contact the station at 412-781-3568.

Channel 11 has messages in to the chief to see if police suspect a criminal act led to James’ death. We will update this article if a response is received.

Meantime, James’ was buried on the Shields’ property. A necropsy was not conducted due to the length of time James had been out in the elements, the family said.

They are in mourning following the unexpected death and hope to get to the bottom of what happened.

“It’s hard when you have a pet that you’re very attached to and you lose,” she said. “So that’s difficult for us.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Sunday marks 20 years since deaths of Shawn Baur and Scott Fosnaught

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunday marks 20 years since a mystery that's haunted two local families and an entire community in Butler County.The deaths of Seneca Valley High School students Shawn Baur and Scott Fosnaught on Cashdollar Road on July 17, 2002, have remained a mystery. The 15-year-olds were with friends at a party and left to walk home. But they never made it.The boys were found lying on the side of Cashdollar Road in Forward Township, just outside of Evans City. Baur was already dead and Fosnaught was barely alive. He was taken to the hospital but didn't survive."It's still a...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Aspinwall, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 people rescued after rollover crash in Plum

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Plum Borough. According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS crews were called to the 4500 block of New Texas Road at 4:19 p.m. Sources confirmed to Channel 11 that three people were trapped. This is...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman sentenced to probation in Irwin stabbing

An Irwin woman was ordered Thursday to spend two years on probation in connection with a stabbing earlier this year. Lori Jo Olsen, 53, pleaded guilty to a count of simple assault. An attempted homicide charge previously was withdrawn. She completed a drug and alcohol evaluation and is continuing mental...
IRWIN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man who died at Allegheny County Jail identified

An incarcerated man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Allegheny County Jail this week, and he was pronounced dead shortly after. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified him as 39-year-old Victor Joseph Zilinek. A cause or manner of death was not released. Zelinik is the fourth incarcerated...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goats#Sudden Death#Channel 11
WTAJ

State police find missing Vintondale woman

INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police from Indiana and Cambria counties were searching for a missing, possibly endangered Vintondale woman. Update: Troopers report that Yerty was found said at around 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. They want to thank everyone for their part to help locate the woman. You can read the original story below.
VINTONDALE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Armstrong County woman accused of stealing Trafford family's dog

An Armstrong County woman is accused of stealing a Trafford family’s dog. Molly Bureau, of Cadogan, is charged with two counts of theft in a criminal complaint filed by Trafford police. Eva Hodgdon told police that Bureau never returned her 1-year-old black German shepherd — named Nani Nyx —...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man convicted of running prescription drug ring sentenced to 25 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man accused of leading a large-scale prescription drug ring was sentenced to 25 years in prison. William Richardson, a former resident of the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, was sentenced on his conviction of violating federal narcotics, firearms and health care fraud laws, prosecutors said Friday. According to prosecutors, Richardson was the leader of an illegal pill distribution network that lied to physicians to get prescription painkillers. Richardson and his conspirators allegedly pretended they needed the medicine but would turn around and sell it. Since the medication was often paid for through taxpayer-funded health care insurance programs, prosecutors said taxpayers ended up paying for much of the drugs that were sold. Richardson was caught when prosecutors said officials intercepted communications coordinating the enterprise, which used a minor to transport some of the drugs. In the communications seized, prosecutors said there was also a threat to harm a Pittsburgh police detective who started the investigation into Richardson. During a raid at Richardson's home, prosecutors said officers found "a cache" of guns and ammunition, which previous felony convictions prevented him from having. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
92K+
Followers
117K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy