CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): University of Illinois Football player Tailon Leitzsey is hosting the second annual Orange and Blue Football Camp for kids in the community. The camp is Saturday, July 16 from 10 AM to 1 PM in Zahnd Park in Champaign. Illini football players will be leading the camp alongside Leitzsey to help bring the community together through football. This is the second annual football camp put together by Leitzsey after the 2021 camp was a major success for the community bringing in 175 kids. He says he sees football as a chance to bring the community together.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO