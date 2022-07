Ben Verlander takes a deep look at the red hot Mariners team. The Seattle Mariners have been one of the hottest teams in baseball right now as they have won 11 straight games and are 13-2 since the brawl against the Los Angeles Angels. Robbie Ray has been back to his old Cy Young self after he added that two-seam fastball. Could the Mariners snap their postseason streak?

