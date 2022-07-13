ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden's meeting with Mexican president proves he doesn't want border security, Homan argues

Cover picture for the articleFormer acting ICE director Tom Homan criticized President Biden's conversation with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for entertaining amnesty talks. On "America Reports" Wednesday, Homan argued Biden showed he does not care about border security despite record illegal immigration and rapidly increasing...

Fox News

Biden hastily ends press conference as reporters shout questions: ‘I’m out of here’

President Biden hastily ended a press conference on Thursday, turning his back as reporters shouted questions and declaring, "I’m out of here." Biden answered several questions from a pre-determined list of reporters during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, following the NATO Summit before he said, "All right, guys," and attempted to wrap things up. Multiple reporters still wanted to ask questions, and someone in the crowd promised to be quick, but Biden shut it down nonetheless.
Fox News

Texas rancher finds migrants hiding on her property: 'We are being invaded'

A Texas Rancher continues to witness the border crisis firsthand, as she has seen illegal immigrants on her property. Stephanie Crisp-Canales joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to share how her family has been affected by the lack of border security and called out the Biden administration for not helping residents and communities being impacted each day.
Fox News

Democrats 'finally figuring out' what other Americans already understand about Biden: Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan claimed that Democrats are "finally figuring out" President Biden's harmful influence on the United States Thursday on "Hannity." REP. JORDAN: [Democrats are] finally figuring out what the rest of America … already understands. Jason, nine out of 10 - think about this - in the greatest country in history, nine out of 10 of our fellow citizens think America is on the wrong track. They think that because that's the case. We got a border that's in chaos, record gas prices, record inflation, record crime, attacks on our First Amendment, Second Amendment liberties, foreign policy - that's a mess. And what do they see from the president? They see a guy unfortunately, [who] can't put two sentences together, [who] doesn't show real leadership. So that's why the country gets it. And now even Democrats understand this is a disaster for the country, but also for their political chances in the upcoming election. I think it's the reason we're going to win, and I think there's a chance we're going to win real big.
Fox News

Biden makes Holocaust gaffe during Israel visit

President Biden, visiting Israel on Wednesday, added yet another entry to his long list of gaffes, mistakenly saying we must keep alive the "honor of the Holocaust." The president made the flub shortly after touching down in Israel, kicking off a two-day visit with the Middle Eastern country’s leaders.
Varney: Another Biden failure, another Harris embarrassment

During Stuart Varney's latest "My Take," Thursday, the FOX Business host slammed President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over their handling of the border crisis, citing it as another "failure" and "embarrassment" for the administration. STUART VARNEY: The Vice President, Kamala Harris, has spoken out about the death of...
Joe Biden’s daughter tells press to back off as president takes beach stroll

Joe Biden’s daughter told the press to back off as her father took a presidential beach stroll in Delaware.Ashley Biden and Mr Biden’s grandaughter Natalie intervened as the commander-in-chief began chatting to reporters as he walked with his family in Rehoboth Beach.“Nope, like no more - No more questions,” the first daughter said behind her father as she raised her hands during the Monday walk.But Mr Biden could not help talking politics as he was asked about the forthcoming G7 meeting in Germany’s Bavarian Alps.“Yes, one of the things that you may recall that I initiated was the international...
