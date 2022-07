DETROIT (WXYZ) — Since May, COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled. The increase is driven by omicron's BA.5 subvariant that is now sweeping the country. Right now, health experts do not think BA.5 is associated with greater disease severity or hospitalizations than other recent subvariants. Even though the seven-day average of hospital admissions is currently just over 5,100 per day, which is double the figures we had back in May.

