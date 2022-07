The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said a jail deputy was attacked by an inmate. It happened at the Larimer County Jail in Fort Collins Sunday. Police say the deputy was conducting a routine check when an inmate pounced on him from behind. The deputy used a stun gun on the inmate to stop the attack. The deputy suffered minor injuries but didn’t need medical attention. The inmate now has a charge of second-degree assault tacked onto his rap sheet.

