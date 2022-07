Marana Town Council member John Officer is a true Arizonan. “I don’t need those trails,” Officer said. “Because I’ll just walk out in the desert.”. Although Officer is an Arizona native without the need for formal walking trails, he worked on the Marana Parks and Recreation commission creating durable trails for Marana residents. He’s an avid outdoorsman, going as far as to hike the Arizona Trail from Mexico to Utah.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO